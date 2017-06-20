Guitar Virtuoso Reveals Techniques Guitar Practice Strategy That Improves Creativity

 
CHICAGO - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Guitarist Tom Hess has released an online guitar playing resource that demonstrates a guitar practice strategy the improves musical creativity.

This online resource is based on the premise that becoming a better guitar player is about practicing the integration of musical skills. Tom Hess states that integration refers to combining a musical skill together with other skills and developing creativity with skills you are currently working on.

Many people would say that musical creativity cannot be learned, but that it is something you are born with. Tom Hess rejects this in his resource. Hess states: "Anyone can become a more creative musician by practicing a specific set of skills and integrating them together. To become creative, you must practice integration."

In his resource, Hess outlines different steps in a practice circuit. This circuit is made for a guitar player to run through each step for a set period of time and then start over again at the end. The guitarist focuses on being creative with a different lick each time through the circuit. This idea is novel among most guitar practicing methods, making it interesting for any guitarist to try.

Tom Hess gives tips for running though his circuit:

"Don't use a guitar lick that is extremely challenging. Simply choose a lick that you have already mastered. This helps make space in your head for being creative, rather than focusing on trying to play all the notes of the lick correctly. Additionally, do not take a lot of time between each step of the circuit. Move from step to step quickly. This helps you become more creative and fluent in less time. Track how much time it takes you to think about each step and try to lessen this time. This gives you something you can measure and track to know you are getting better at fluency and skill integration."

Hess's online resource also contains frequently asked questions to help guitarists use the circuit properly and improve their playing faster.

Tom Hess's free online resource about developing a guitar practice strategy (https://tomhess.net/New-Guitar-Practice-Strategy-Circuit-...) can be found on his website tomhess.net.
