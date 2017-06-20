News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Travel Ban Stays Largely Lifted, Consistent With Other Ruling Today
Two Liberal Justices Suggest How They Might Rule on Foreigners' Rights
Moreover, the justices noted that the courts below had concluded, as public interest law professor had long argued, that "[a]n unadmitted and nonresident alien . . . ha[s] no constitutional right of entry to this country"). Also, in an unrelated cases, two liberal justices may have suggested how they would rule regarding the rights of foreigners to enter this country, says Banzhaf.
The Supreme Court today remanded the case of a young Mexican boy killed by a U.S. Border Patrol agent shooting from the U.S., but hit while he was in Mexico. A key issue was whether he, as a foreign national, was protected in any way by the Fourth Amendment. The majority did not decide the issue.
However Justices Breyer and Ginsburg dissented, arguing that the boy was protected by the Fourth Amendment, but only because of the unusual if not unique circumstances present in his case - circumstances which would not be present under the travel ban and its application to foreigners.
The justices wrote that the Mexican was protected, but only because he was injured on the border, in an area where the U.S. and Mexico have a shared responsibility, and where the precise line separating the two countries is vague and perhaps shifting. Absent those circumstances, it would appear that even these two justices would agree that the Constitution provided him with no protection.
Since only two justices were willing to acknowledge that a foreigner on foreign soil might have some rights under the U.S. Constitution, and then only because he was in a border area where the U.S. has a some responsibility for upkeep, it's hard to see how a full U.S. Supreme Court, with a very conservative Trump appointee now sitting, would hold that a foreigner living in Yemen or Somalia would have a constitutional right not to have a visa delayed or even denied on any basis, suggests Banzhaf.
"The right to life - not to be shot dead by the U.S. - obviously trumps the right to simply come to the U.S.," says Banzhaf. He also noted that President Barack Obama has asserted the right to kill foreigners in other countries using drones, even if never convicted of a crime.
The Constitution provides that no person shall be deprived of life except in accordance with due process of law, yet drone killings occur solely upon the orders of the president, without any congressional authorization, or a trial or hearing of any kind.
If a president can - consistent with the Constitution, and without any declaration of war or other congressional authorization - order that foreigners abroad be killed, it would seem that the case for denying them visas, on any ground whatsoever, is even stronger, suggests Banzhaf, noting that many of those ordered killed came from Muslim majority countries.
Indeed, he notes, under what is called the Plenery Power Doctrine, it has long been held that the constitutional protections against discrimination do not apply abroad.
That's why, for example, President Carter was able to ban Iranians, and Congress repeatedly passed immigration statutes aimed at particular countries and ethnicities, says Banzhaf.
JOHN F. BANZHAF III, B.S.E.E., J.D., Sc.D.
Professor of Public Interest Law
George Washington University Law School,
FAMRI Dr. William Cahan Distinguished Professor,
Fellow, World Technology Network,
Founder, Action on Smoking and Health (ASH),
2000 H Street, NW, Wash, DC 20052, USA
(202) 994-7229 // (703) 527-8418
http://banzhaf.net/
Contact
GW LAW
***@gwu.edu
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse