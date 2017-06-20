News By Tag
DutchCrafters Named Retailer of the Year
DutchCrafters was recognized as Retail Business of the Year by the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce.
DutchCrafters is the flagship ecommerce site of Sarasota-based niche retailer JMX Brands. After 12 years selling Amish-made furniture online, JMX Brands opened its first DutchCrafters retail store in December 2015 at 3709 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota, Fla. The store showcases fine quality American-made furniture, including the Amish-made furniture JMX Brands sells online.
It is a special honor to be recognized locally for the company's first "clicks to bricks" transition.
"Our store allows us the opportunity to interact daily with the people in the community where we live and work," says CEO Jim Miller. "It is exciting to be noticed so quickly for this brick-and-mortar expansion."
JMX Brands has made several lists and recognitions for its innovative business model and fast growth, including Business Observer's Gulf Coast 500, Florida Companies to Watch, Internet Retailer Second 500, Inc. 5000 and Furniture Today Top Furniture eTailers.
Visit DutchCrafters as https://www.dutchcrafters.com.
