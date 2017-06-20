Best Selling Author's Personal Story Touches Others in New Novel! 50 HOURS captivates readers through loss, friendship, last chances and hope. 1 2 50 HOURS Author Loree Lough ELLICOTT CITY, Md. - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Progressive Rising Phoenix Press is proud to announce the June 30th release of 50 Hours, by Loree Lough, bestselling author of more than 100 award-winning novels. The book, based on a screen play by Kevin James O'Neill, is bursting with poignant reality, and focuses on two ordinary people who want little more than to find peace in their lives.



The story features Franco Allessi, a broken, lonely man who, since the death of his wife, is merely existing. Arrested for drunk driving, a judge takes his license and sentences him to 50 hours of community service. He chooses Savannah Falls Hospice for no reason other than it's walking distance from his run-down mobile home. While performing chores at the center, he encounters Aubrey Brewer, diagnosed with a brain tumor. The meeting is the start of unlikely relationship that changes them both in meaningful, permanent ways...and provides readers of all ages and backgrounds with lasting hope and a renewed faith in the power of friendship. Lough's talents shine again as she crafts believable, enjoyable, and memorable secondary characters (including a quirky, irksome Blue Jay), in such a way that readers will find themselves drawn into the center's day-to-day goings-on, and a real-life story that promises to leave them feeling optimistic about the future.



Lough, herself diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma (incurable bone/marrow cancer) mid-way through the creation of 50 Hours, found it impossible to keep her own story separate from the novel: "To one degree or another, all authors are 'in' their works," she says, "but in this case, my goal was to share the down-deep personal stuff in the hope of helping those coping with the disease--patients, caretakers, family members, friends--better understand the unvoiced fears and thoughts harbored by those whose lives are forever changed by the words 'You have cancer."



Praise and endorsements for 50 HOURS continue to pour in such as this one from Catherine Lanigan (award-winning author of Romancing the Stone, The Jewel of the Nile, and over forty-five novels and non-fiction) , "I defy anyone to start the beautifully written 50 Hours and put it down or go on with their own lives as they had before reading about the remarkable, emotional and insightful relationship between dying Aubrey and the lost Franco...Believe me when I say, THIS IS THE KIND OF BOOK THAT WINS PULITZER PRIZES."



About the Author

Bestselling author LOREE LOUGH once sang for her supper, performing across the U.S. and Canada. Now and then, she blows the dust from her 6-string to croon a tune or two, but mostly, she writes novels that have earned hundreds of industry and "Readers' Choice" awards, 4- and 5-star reviews, and 7 book-to-movie options. Recent releases include several reader-favorite series ("Secrets on Sterling Street [Whitaker]," "A Child to Love," "Those Marshall Boys," and "By Way of the Lighthouse" [Harlequin].) 50 Hours is her 115th book.



