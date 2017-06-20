Country(s)
Industry News
Best Selling Author's Personal Story Touches Others in New Novel!
50 HOURS captivates readers through loss, friendship, last chances and hope.
The story features Franco Allessi, a broken, lonely man who, since the death of his wife, is merely existing. Arrested for drunk driving, a judge takes his license and sentences him to 50 hours of community service. He chooses Savannah Falls Hospice for no reason other than it's walking distance from his run-down mobile home. While performing chores at the center, he encounters Aubrey Brewer, diagnosed with a brain tumor. The meeting is the start of unlikely relationship that changes them both in meaningful, permanent ways...and provides readers of all ages and backgrounds with lasting hope and a renewed faith in the power of friendship. Lough's talents shine again as she crafts believable, enjoyable, and memorable secondary characters (including a quirky, irksome Blue Jay), in such a way that readers will find themselves drawn into the center's day-to-day goings-on, and a real-life story that promises to leave them feeling optimistic about the future.
Lough, herself diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma (incurable bone/marrow cancer) mid-way through the creation of 50 Hours, found it impossible to keep her own story separate from the novel: "To one degree or another, all authors are 'in' their works," she says, "but in this case, my goal was to share the down-deep personal stuff in the hope of helping those coping with the disease--patients, caretakers, family members, friends--better understand the unvoiced fears and thoughts harbored by those whose lives are forever changed by the words 'You have cancer."
Praise and endorsements for 50 HOURS continue to pour in such as this one from Catherine Lanigan (award-winning author of Romancing the Stone, The Jewel of the Nile, and over forty-five novels and non-fiction)
About the Author
Bestselling author LOREE LOUGH once sang for her supper, performing across the U.S. and Canada. Now and then, she blows the dust from her 6-string to croon a tune or two, but mostly, she writes novels that have earned hundreds of industry and "Readers' Choice" awards, 4- and 5-star reviews, and 7 book-to-movie options. Recent releases include several reader-favorite series ("Secrets on Sterling Street [Whitaker],"
Review copies and interviews available upon request.
Progressive Rising Phoenix Press
Author website
Preorder
For media inquiries, please contact Publisher: contact@progressiverisingphoenix.com
Contact
Amanda M. Thrasher
***@progressiverisingphoenix.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse