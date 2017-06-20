News By Tag
Chamberlain Hrdlicka Adds John Meredith to Firm as Chief Operating Officer
New position created to manage the national law firm's growth
"Chamberlain Hrdlicka has recently experienced significant growth in all of its offices and we determined we needed an experienced business executive to guide us in our continued expansion," said Wayne Risoli, Chamberlain Hrdlicka's managing partner. "John possesses years of experience in managing the business side of law firms and companies and we are very excited about working together as we move forward."
Meredith brings more than 30 years of experience as a general counsel and executive director of several law firms and non-profit organizations. In his new role at Chamberlain Hrdlicka, he will manage more than 245 employees in the firm's offices in Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia and San Antonio. He will also oversee strategic planning and budget management for the firm, as well as business development, facilities and human resources management, recruitment and diversity, professional development, pro bono and other important initiatives.
"I am pleased to join Chamberlain Hrdlicka and work with the attorneys and staff throughout the firm's offices," said John Meredith, chief operating officer at Chamberlain Hrdlicka. "Chamberlain Hrdlicka has an excellent record of success for more than 50 years and it is exciting to be a part of their future plans."
Meredith is from Atlanta, Georgia and graduated from University of North Georgia with a BBA. He also holds an MBA from Georgia Tech. Upon coming to Texas, he received a law degree from Baylor Law School. After practicing trial law in Houston, he received a master of public administration from Harvard University. Currently, Meredith sits on the Law Practice Management Committee of the State Bar of Texas and is a Life Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation, Houston Bar Foundation, and Houston Young Lawyers Foundation. He is also serves the community as a board member of Souper Bowl of Caring and SpringSpirit, and a Deacon at Second Baptist.
He has participated in leadership training programs through the American Leadership Forum, the Center for Houston's Future, the FBI's Citizens' Academy and Leadership Houston. Recognized for his many civic and charitable contributions, he carried the Olympic Torch for the Atlanta Olympic Games and is a recipient of Harvard University's Robert F. Kennedy Award for Excellence in Public Service, the Lewis Hine Award for Service to Children and Youth, Outstanding Young Lawyer of Texas, Houston Bar Association President's Award and multiple other honors.
About Chamberlain Hrdlicka
Chamberlain Hrdlicka is a diversified business law firm with offices in Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia and San Antonio. The firm represents both public and private companies as well as individuals and family-owned businesses across the nation. In addition to tax planning and tax controversy, the firm offers corporate, securities and finance, employment law and employee benefits, energy law, estate planning and administration, intellectual property, international and immigration law, commercial and business litigation, real estate and construction law. http://www.chamberlainlaw.com
