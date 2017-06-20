News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Alten Construction completes new classrooms at Menlo-Atherton High School
The four buildings, totaling 47,000 gross square feet, house 21 additional classrooms for the school's students, a learning center, teacher resource room and health department certified Food Service Kitchen. The re-envisioned site spreads across one acre. Starting mid May, the classrooms and site were in use by staff and students.
The $21 million project took place over two construction increments. Menlo-Atherton High School implemented the first phase of the high school's expansion. The existing bungalow-style single-story building was replaced with educational exterior spaces, a courtyard and lunch space and a circular connection to the adjacent buildings.
The architecture and design of the project was completed by LPA Inc. The design incorporates a suspended moment frame to one wing of the building, allowing for an open lunch and gathering space underneath four classrooms. The building sits at the center of the courtyard space and offers the flexibility to allow for double classes or larger training, meetings or presentations.
"Alten Construction brought not only a highly competitive bid from a reputable general contractor to this project but also a team of subcontractors that could complete a challenging, modern project," said Denise Flatley, a project manager at LPA Inc. "These buildings are well constructed and can grow with the needs of the high school while incorporating technology updates, flexible learning, energy management and a strong sense of place."
Collaborative learning rooms, where small groups and teachers can have focused discussions, brainstorming or quiet intervention, separate the classrooms. Each room has integrated technology and full-height writing surfaces. The operable windows on both sides of the classrooms allow for natural ventilation and maximization of natural daylight. The building meets the criteria for Collaborative for High Performance Schools (CHPS) designation and has the ability to connect to the District for energy management.
The courtyard space consists of a seat wall with integrated desk space for outdoor classrooms and smaller gathering spaces with natural boulders and bio retention plantings. There is stadium seating on half of the main courtyard stair for gathering, and over 2,000 square feet of open space under the second-story bridge for gatherings, impromptu music performances or smaller department-based ceremonies.
"It's one thing to gather the end users to create a cohesive design," said Flatley. "A design is a success when quality builders assist in putting that dream into built form. We believe that it takes all disciplines to have a successful project, including the builders. Alten Construction's building expertise and teamwork with LPA Inc. has complemented our firm's philosophy of integrated design."
Located at 555 Middlefield Road in Atherton, construction on the buildings started in July 2015. Menlo-Atherton High School was established in 1951 and has a national reputation for academic excellence. Menlo-Atherton High School has an approximate enrollment of 2,400 students. Newsweek has consistently ranked Menlo-Atherton as one of the top public high schools in the United States.
The Sequoia Union High School District consists of four comprehensive high schools and a continuation high school. The District's total student population is approximately 8,000.
About Alten Construction
Founded by Bob and Shannon Alten in 1995, Alten Construction not only offers a full range of commercial construction services but is also a licensed builder, with its own shop, carpenters and construction laborers. Alten Construction serves public and private clients throughout the San Francisco Bay Area with a personal touch.
Over the past 20 years, Alten Construction has grown from a small public works company to employing more than 100 people with annual revenues of over $80 million. From tenant improvements to historic buildings to fire stations and schools, the company's experience is extensive, and it completes superior and high-quality projects with leadership demonstrated at all stages of a project.
Alten Construction is committed to green building practices, and the firm has LEED Accredited Professionals on staff. Dedicated to the community, Alten Construction partners with small, local businesses and develops construction professionals through its internship opportunities and in-house training. Bob Alten is currently the president of the Construction Employees' Association. The commercial construction firm is also affiliated with Marin Builders Association and the North Coast Builders Exchange. For more information, visitwww.AltenConstruction.com or call 510-234-4200 (tel:(510)%20234-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse