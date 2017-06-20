Victory Workspace Launches Expansive Shared Work Environment in Walnut Creek

Victory Workspace Walnut Creek, formerly Laptop Lounge, has opened its doors in the heart of downtown Walnut Creek.

-- Victor Mataraso, owner of Victory Workspace Danville, has opened the doors to Victory Workspace Walnut Creek, formerly Laptop Lounge, which has been renamed, rebranded, and relocated to the heart of downtown Walnut Creek, now at 1261 Locust Street, at the corner of Mt. Diablo Blvd. and Locust Street.Operating under the corporate entity Reliable Receptionist, a Walnut Creek firm Mataraso launched in 2007, Victory Workspace Walnut Creek is a shared work environment and community for entrepreneurs, business owners, freelancers, startups, and, increasingly, corporate executives who are flexible on where they work, offering office infrastructure and support services, such as open workstations, dedicated desks, private meeting rooms, business address and mail handling, and live telephone receptionist service. With the transformation, the distinctive shared work environment model moves from a 3,200-square-foot space to 6,400 square feet, with expanded serviced amenities and striking views of Mount Diablo.Open to the public and by membership, Victory Workspace Walnut Creek offers an environment where people can work independently, but where they don't have to work alone."Many people don't want to lease a traditional office, but they need a place to work beyond the isolation of home or the distractions of a coffee shop," says Mataraso. "Our members are looking for a balance between solitude and community—where community sparks both creativity and motivation. That's what they find at Victory Workspace."Access to Victory Workspace Walnut Creek is a private street level vestibule on Locust Street, with mailboxes, storage lockers, and indoor bike parking. Fully ADA accessible, a dedicated elevator and stairwell serve the second floor reception area, common rooms, dining area, open community space with large work tables and premium seating, and suites, which include an executive-style office for three; a mid-size conference room for six to eight; and a large conference room for 14-16.The monthly memberships of local professionals and entrepreneurs drive Victory Workspace's core business, but the shared workspace environment is also attractive to out-of-towners, says Mataraso."People come into Walnut Creek for a day or two and they're looking for a place to work—to open the computer, make phone calls, and conduct business—they're looking for a place other than their hotel room or nearby coffee shop. There aren't a lot of places where you can "hang your coat" for a few hours or a day or two in Walnut Creek, but you can here at Victory Workspace."While in existence for decades, the shared workspace industry is experiencing tremendous growth—particularly in suburban markets—as both independent professionals and corporate workers increasingly leave the traditional office environment to enjoy a more mobile work-style made possible by advances in mobile communications technology."The community that we've built is more than just a place to workit's a community of coworkers who have similar objectives and who want to support each other in achieving them," says Mataraso. "And that's how the name 'Victory' came about—based on the idea of personal achievement and success that's important to all business professionals."With locations in Walnut Creek and Danville (CA), Victory Workspace provides the best of both worlds: a focused and fully-furnished business environment free of the distractions of a home office or coffee shop and an inspiring community where like-minded professionals can interact, network, and collaborate. Specifically designed for the suburban market, Victory Workspace takes a hybrid approach, combining the openness of coworking with more traditional office infrastructure, such as a formal reception desk and telephone receptionists. Operating under the corporate entity Reliable Receptionist, founded by Victor Mataraso in 2007, Victory Workspace is a member of the Global Workspace Association, GWA, an international association that represents serviced workspaces.