June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221

Seattle Small Business Expo Announces Partners

 
 
SEATTLE - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Small Business Expo (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com), the nation's largest business-to-business trade show will host its third annual show on Thursday, July 13th at the Seattle Center.

Our partners work hard to make Small Business Expo a success. This year's partners include: American Business Television, BNW Marketing, BizTV/BizTalkRadio, Capitol Hill Chamber of Commerce, ChinAmerica, Diversity Comm Publication, Greater Seattle Score, Greater Seattle Business Association, National Chamber Program, Puget Sound Business Journal, Sno-Isle Libraries, Washington State Department of Labor & Industries, Women Entrepreneur Resource & Educational Community.

Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/seattle/) expects to have more than 3,000+ registered attendees from across the Seattle metropolitan area shopping for business resources, developing business leads, gaining new insights and networking with peers.

SEATTLE SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Seattle Center | Exhibition Hall – 301 Mercer Street, Seattle, WA 98109 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.

For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.

About Small Business Expo

Small Business Expo® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event in the country. In 2015-2016 it was ranked as an Inc. 5000 company as the fastest-growing privately held business. Every year, over 100,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend Small Business Expo to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg.

For more information, visitwww.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com.
Source:The Small Business Expo
Email:***@theshowproducers.com Email Verified
Phone:212-651-0679
