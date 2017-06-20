Play 'Beat the Bug!' and win with Gainsborough Specialist Bathing at Health Plus Care

Beat The Bug! with Gainsborough Specialist Bathing at Health Plus Care

-- To highlight the effectiveness of the new anti-microbial BioCote protection in the latest baths from Gainsborough Specialist Bathing, visitors to Health Plus Care will have the opportunity to win prizes with the interactive 'Beat the Bug!' computer game on stand C60 (28-29 June 2017, ExCeL, London).Gainsborough is regarded as the leading specialist in accessible baths for the care sector. Proudly manufactured in the UK its range of ultra-efficient and reliable powered baths provide utmost safety and comfort for semi-ambulant bathers and their carers. Product innovation is a continual priority for Gainsborough which has been recently reiterated by the introduction of BioCote antimicrobial protection in its range – a first in specialist bathing. BioCote is proven to provide 99.99% protection against the presence of harmful microbes such as Influenza H1N1,and the antibiotic resistant CRE, VRE and MRSA. This maximises hygiene, reduces cross infection and protects bather and carers from undue illness. The latest Gentona baths to be displayed at Health Plus Care will have integrated BioCote technology.To highlight the new pioneering levels of hygiene provided by Gainsborough baths, all visitors are welcome to play the 'Beat the Bug!' competition on stand C60. This fun computer game will challenge all entrants to eliminate as many bugs as possible in a limited time with the winner receiving a bottle of champagne. All competition participants will receive a free sports water bottle and information regarding BioCote technology.