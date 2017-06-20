News By Tag
Express Logic's FileX® File Management System Certified - Use in Safety-Critical Embedded Systems
Certification makes FileX the ideal choice for applications that must meet IEC 61508, IEC 62304, ISO 26262, and EN 50128 safety standards
SGS-TÜV Saar, formed through a joint venture of Germany's SGS-Group and TÜV Saarland, is the leading accredited, independent company for testing, auditing, verifying, and certifying embedded software for safety-related systems worldwide. The industrial safety standard IEC 61508 and all standards that are derived from it, including IEC 62304, ISO 26262, and EN 50128, are used to ensure the functional safety of electrical, electronic, and programmable electronic safety-related medical devices, process control systems, industrial machinery, and railway control systems.
SGS-TÜV Saar has evaluated the relevant parts of Express Logic's modified waterfall development process for FileX, with phase overlap and phase blending, to ensure that best development practices have been followed at these phases:
· Requirements management
· Design
· Implementation
· Verification
· Maintenance
Using an extensive test suite, SGS-TÜV Saar rigorously reviewed all testing and features of FileX. The FileX test suite, composed of a large number of application simulations, effectively performs functional "black box" testing over the entire FileX TCP/IP stack. The testing exercises 100 percent of the generic FileX C code — including 100 percent branch coverage. Express Logic's FileX Safety Manual documents these quality-assurance measures, which enable developers to use FileX in safety-critical software development for even the most rigorous Safety Integrity Level (SIL 4) and Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL D) requirements, according to IEC 61508, IEC 62304, ISO 26262, and EN 50128, without further qualification.
"The achievement of SGS-TÜV Saar certification for FileX will enable our customers to simplify their certification process, thus saving project time and money and reducing risk," said William E. Lamie, CEO of Express Logic, Inc. "This certification provides significant evidence of the exceptionally high quality of our FileX product."
About Express Logic and ThreadX
Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Express Logic, Inc., offers the industry's most advanced run-time solutions for deeply embedded applications, including the popular ThreadX® RTOS, the high-performance NetX™ and NetX Duo™TCP/IP stacks, the FileX® embedded FAT compatible file system, the USBX™ Host/Device USB protocol stack, and the GUIX™ embedded graphical user interface development toolkit. Most products from Express Logic include full source-code and all have no run-time royalties. For more information about Express Logic solutions, please visit www.expresslogic.com, call 1-888-THREADX, or e-mail sales@expresslogic.com.
Contact
Angie Hatfield, Media Relations
Hughes Communications, Inc.
425-941-2895
angie@hughescom.net
