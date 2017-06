Express Logic's FileX® File Management System Certified - Use in Safety-Critical Embedded Systems

Certification makes FileX the ideal choice for applications that must meet IEC 61508, IEC 62304, ISO 26262, and EN 50128 safety standards

Contact

Angie Hatfield, Media Relations

Hughes Communications, Inc.

425-941-2895

angie@hughescom.net Angie Hatfield, Media RelationsHughes Communications, Inc.425-941-2895

End

-- Express Logic, Inc., the worldwide leader in royalty-free real-time operating systems (RTOS), today announced that its industry-leading FileXFAT/exFAT file management system stack is the first Industrial Grade commercial file management system to be certified by SGS-TÜV Saar for embedded development in safety-critical systems. FileX joins Express Logic's popular ThreadXRTOS and high-performance NetX Duo™ TCP/IP stack to form one of the industry's most comprehensive suites of products for embedded applications and IoT devices. FileX has achieved the highest level of certification for the rigorous International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 61508 SIL 4, IEC 62304 Class C, ISO 26262 ASIL D, and EN 50128 SW-SIL 4 safety standards.SGS-TÜV Saar, formed through a joint venture of Germany's SGS-Group and TÜV Saarland, is the leading accredited, independent company for testing, auditing, verifying, and certifying embedded software for safety-related systems worldwide. The industrial safety standard IEC 61508 and all standards that are derived from it, including IEC 62304, ISO 26262, and EN 50128, are used to ensure the functional safety of electrical, electronic, and programmable electronic safety-related medical devices, process control systems, industrial machinery, and railway control systems.SGS-TÜV Saar has evaluated the relevant parts of Express Logic's modified waterfall development process for FileX, with phase overlap and phase blending, to ensure that best development practices have been followed at these phases:· Requirements management· Design· Implementation· Verification· MaintenanceUsing an extensive test suite, SGS-TÜV Saar rigorously reviewed all testing and features of FileX. The FileX test suite, composed of a large number of application simulations, effectively performs functional "black box" testing over the entire FileX TCP/IP stack. The testing exercises 100 percent of the generic FileX C code — including 100 percent branch coverage. Express Logic's FileX Safety Manual documents these quality-assurance measures, which enable developers to use FileX in safety-critical software development for even the most rigorous Safety Integrity Level (SIL 4) and Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL D) requirements, according to IEC 61508, IEC 62304, ISO 26262, and EN 50128, without further qualification."The achievement of SGS-TÜV Saar certification for FileX will enable our customers to simplify their certification process, thus saving project time and money and reducing risk," said William E. Lamie, CEO of Express Logic, Inc. "This certification provides significant evidence of the exceptionally high quality of our FileX product."Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Express Logic, Inc., offers the industry's most advanced run-time solutions for deeply embedded applications, including the popular ThreadXRTOS, the high-performance NetX™ and NetX Duo™TCP/IP stacks, the FileXembedded FAT compatible file system, the USBX™ Host/Device USB protocol stack, and the GUIX™ embedded graphical user interface development toolkit. Most products from Express Logic include full source-code and all have no run-time royalties. For more information about Express Logic solutions, please visit www.expresslogic.com, call 1-888-THREADX, or e-mail sales@expresslogic.com