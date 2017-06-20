2018 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features TULANE UNIVERSITY Head Coach Travis Jewett

Travis Jewitt

Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic

-- The Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic January 11 to 13, 2018 will feature presentations by the nation's top coaches including Travis Jewett of Tulane University as well as Michigan, Long Beach State, Virginia, Vanderbilt, Cal State Fullerton, and many more. Industry experts from Baseball America have called our coaches "some of the brightest minds in the game today." We are featuring 15 renowned coaches who will be presenting over 60 powerful and insightful talks covering in-game coaching, pitching, hitting, fielding, speed, arm care, functional strength, mental edge, and much more.This 3-day event will be held at the Crowne Plaza in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students under age 18. We also are offering exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.Travis Jewett just finished his first season as Head Baseball Coach at Tulane. He spent the previous 18 seasons as a Division I assistant coach at Gonzaga University, Washington University, Washington State, Arizona State. He also worked at Vanderbilt for the past four years helping to build a national baseball powerhouse. There, Jewett was promoted to associate head coach under Tim Corbin in 2016. Vanderbilt's offense thrived under Jewett's guidance in 2013 during his first year in Nashville with the Dores improving in virtually every offensive category. As the recruiting coordinator at Vanderbilt, Jewett regularly produced some of the nation's top classes. Twenty-five of Jewett's pupils were drafted, including four first round picks. Of those 25 drafted, 12 were hitters. Before working at Vanderbilt, Jewett was Associated Head Coach for three years at Arizona State, where he oversaw the Sun Devils' hitters and recruiting.From 2005-09, Jewett helped to improve the Washington State program. He helped lead the Cougars from a 1-23 Pac-10 record in his first year to a 19-8 mark to finish second in the league in his final season in Pullman. In 2009, the Cougars played in the Norman, Oklahoma NCAA Regional at their first NCAA Tournament in nearly 20 years. Jewett worked five seasons in Pullman and spent 2002-04 in Seattle at Washington, where the Huskies went 114-65-2 in Jewett's three seasons.Since 1999, Jewett has been one of the top assistants in Division I. Prior to moving to the DI level though, Jewett served as the head coach at community colleges in Edmonds (WA) C.C. (1997-98) and Tacoma (WA) C.C. (1995-96), as well as an assistant coach at Tacoma C.C. in 1994 before becoming the head coach. Jewett first broke into the Division I level at Gonzaga. He was in charge of the infield and coached third base while assisting with the offense from 1999-2001. Also, he worked as the head coach at Edmonds (Wash.) Community College for two seasons, earning NWAACC Coach of the Year and National Junior College Coach of the Year honors in 1998.