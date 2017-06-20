Information Systems Technician US Navy Challenge Coins Released

 
PORTLAND, Ore. - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Getting a custom US Navy challenge coin can be really easy when you know where to go to get it done.

When the Information Systems Specialists and Sailors of this growing rate in the US navy wanted a coin for just themselves they contacted Vision-Strike-wear.Com and asked to have a cool, professional and color challenge coin created for them. Vision-Strike-wear.Com went to work and developed this amazing and highly detailed 2 inch, 4mm thick challenge coin antiqued and produced with a duo tone character.

They flew off the shelfs in less than 24 hours and have had to be reordered on more than one occasion. From the initial draft to the final cut the challenge coins of Vision-Strike-Wear.Com are scrutinized and made to look as good as possible. The bar in challenge coin has certainly been raised and few others have been able to compete or design like the military artists at Vision-Strike-Wear.Com.

The best part is the US military works directly with the art team of VSW and participates directly with them ensuring a successful design that will be enjoyed and collected for years to come.

It needs to look good, build morale and above all things must have the level of detail and originality needed for the Sailors of the United States Navy.

When it comes to United States Navy custom coin designs whether it be for a command, squadron, warship, and squadron or in this case an IT Rate coin then one comes to expect a razor sharp professional, cutting edge design of Vision-Strike-Wear.Com. The Sailors of the United States Navy expect the best and when it comes to military design and custom USN shirts they get it from VSW.

At VSW for less than the cost of 2 cups of coffee and a hash brown you get a custom, original, razor sharp military graphic minted on a thick and highly detailed US military challenge coin specifically for you. Few companies can give you this. No even less than that but at VSW it's an everyday thing and further more they love creating which means they get excited creating military art and that means they provide the best for their customers.

If you want the best then get the best. It's really that simple.

To check out a great US Navy challenge coin design created for the US Navy Sailors go to - http://www.vision-strike-wear.com/Information-Systems-Tec...

