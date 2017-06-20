News By Tag
John Marshall Bank Hires Paul Beattie
Top-notch credit officer joins fast-growing bank to manage credit and loan activity
"I've personally known Paul for over 20 years and worked with him early in his banking career," said Carl Dodson, John Marshall Bank's President and Chief Risk Officer. "We are fortunate to be able to attract someone with Paul's strong banking and management background. "
"I am looking forward to leading the credit risk management effort at the Bank and am delighted to be a part of John Marshall's great team of bankers," said Beattie.
Beattie received both his undergraduate and MBA degrees in Finance from The George Washington University. Beattie lives in Arlington and is active in the community.
The ability to attract top talent like Paul Beattie is a leading factor in John Marshall Bank's success over the past ten years and its commitment to serving businesses and consumers in the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
2016 marked John Marshall Bank's 10th year in business. Over its 10-year span, customer service, satisfaction, and success have inspired the bank's leaders who have helped it to grow into one of the Washington, DC metropolitan region's fastest growing and most profitable community banks.
Please visit http://www.johnmarshallbank.com
For more information or to schedule an interview with a John Marshall Bank spokesperson, please contact Bruce Gemmill of John Marshall Bank at 703-584-0870 or bgemmill@johnmarshallbank.com
Contact
R. Bruce Gemmill
***@johnmarshallbank.com
