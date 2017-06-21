News By Tag
Datamax Chooses Rise Performance Group for Advanced Leadership Training Program
Rise Performance Group's leadership training is all about creating "raving fans" of customers and employees.
Dallas-based Datamax sells and services office equipment, serving as a one-stop source for document and information technology solutions that align with clients' business goals. The company has always invested in its management team's professional development, but sees its work with Mark Fenner, President of Rise Performance Group, as a fresh approach to further polish the team's skills.
"We initially invited Mark Fenner as a guest speaker for our yearly open house, and we found that he really complemented the work we had done in the past," explained David Rhodes, President of Datamax.
The company partnered with Rise for the training in which, Rhodes said, "We are focusing on our managers – particularly the younger ones – and how they can lead, coach, train, and motivate their people."
The company, with 95 employees overall and nine management team employees in the training, serves clients in North Texas. Rhodes said he is seeing a higher level of cooperation among managers since the training began.
"The training is emphasizing pairing off managers and building teams within the company, so they can feed off each other's strengths," he said. "I really love that this training is getting all our departments working together."
Both Datamax and Rise Performance Group put a high priority on creating "raving fan" clients and customers, so the two companies' emphasis dovetails nicely as they work through the training program. Fenner has also been a guest speaker for Datamax's Arkansas-based operations.
"When I saw that Datamax's goal was to create raving fans, I knew that we would be a great fit," Fenner said. "That's really the bottom line of corporate leadership, motivating executives, management, and all employees to work together and provide the best customer service they can. That's what makes companies stand out today."
About Rise Performance Group
Rise Performance Group inspires people by applying cutting edge leadership practices to timeless leadership principles. Our mission is to help leaders become more so they can achieve more so they can ultimately give and contribute more. In doing so, we also help our clients grow and leverage their most valuable assets – their people. For more information about the company, visit http://www.riseperformancegroup.com.
