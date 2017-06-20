News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
9 Henderson Franklin Attorneys Honored as Florida Trend Magazine's 2017 Legal Elite
In addition, Attorneys Amanda Brock, Traci McKee, Kayla Richmond and Luis Rivera were recognized as this year's Legal Elite Up and Comers. Florida Trend invited all members of the Florida Bar to nominate young attorneys who exhibit excellence in the law. The votes were tallied by an independent research firm and a Blue Ribbon Panel of prominent lawyers reviewed the list of attorneys who garnered the most votes. The entire 2017 Legal Elite report can be viewed at www.FloridaTrend.com/
Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 50 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, business and civil litigation, employment law, estate planning, family law, intellectual property, workers' compensation, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients build their homes, businesses and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Sanibel Island and Naples (by appointment only). For more information on the attorneys mentioned above or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
Contact
Gail Lamarche, Director of Marketing
***@henlaw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse