9 Henderson Franklin Attorneys Honored as Florida Trend Magazine's 2017 Legal Elite

-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A. is pleased to announce that Attorneys Matthew Belcastro, Michael Corso, Thomas Gunderson, Russell Schropp and Robert Shearman were named to the 2017 Florida Trend Magazine's Legal Elite.® To compile the list, Florida Trend asked actively practicing Florida attorneys to name the attorneys that they hold in highest regard, lawyers with whom they have personally worked and would recommend to others. The resulting list represents fewer than 1.5% of active Florida Bar members.In addition, Attorneys Amanda Brock, Traci McKee, Kayla Richmond and Luis Rivera were recognized as this year's Legal Elite Up and Comers. Florida Trend invited all members of the Florida Bar to nominate young attorneys who exhibit excellence in the law. The votes were tallied by an independent research firm and a Blue Ribbon Panel of prominent lawyers reviewed the list of attorneys who garnered the most votes. The entire 2017 Legal Elite report can be viewed at www.FloridaTrend.com/LegalElite.Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 50 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, business and civil litigation, employment law, estate planning, family law, intellectual property, workers' compensation, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients build their homes, businesses and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Sanibel Island and Naples (by appointment only). For more information on the attorneys mentioned above or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.