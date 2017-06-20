News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Lawyer Lynne Torgerson, Wins Dismissal of 1st Degree Controlled Substance Crime Charge
Lynne Torgerson, Esq., drug crimes lawyer, a lawyer of excellence and experience of over 27 years, a graduate of the University of Minnesota, has degrees in Political Science and Psychology. Ms. Torgerson graduated from William Mitchell College of Law, with Honors. While at William Mitchell College of Law, Ms. Torgerson was a Member of Law Review, a participant of The Honorable Rosalie Wahl Moot Court competition, an Intern with The Honorable Henry W. McCarr, and a recipient of The Honorable Charles Amdahl Scholarship. After law school, Ms. Torgerson was a Law Clerk for The Honorable Magistrate Judge Geffen, United States District Court, Los Angeles, California. Ms. Torgerson has had her own successful law practice, based out of Minneapolis, Minnesota, since 1995. In 2010, Ms. Torgerson was awarded Attorney of the Year. This followed winning a case at the United States Supreme Court, based on Sixth Amendment right of confrontation grounds, a feat accomplished by a very select few lawyers. Ms. Torgerson has also been awarded Attorney for the New Millenmium. For assistance, please call (612) 339-5073.
www.lynnetorgerson.com
http://www.lynnetorgerson.com
https://www.lynnetorgerson.com
Media Contact
Lynne Torgerson, Esq. (612) 339-5073
(612) 886-9111
***@visi.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse