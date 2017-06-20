 
Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
26252423222120

Lawyer Lynne Torgerson, Wins Dismissal of 1st Degree Controlled Substance Crime Charge

 
 
MINNEAPOLIS - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Lynne Torgerson, Criminal Defense Lawyer, wins dismissal of 1st degree controlled substance crime charge.  Ms. Torgerson's client was charged with 1st degree possession of 82 grams of methamphetamine.  Her client had criminal history points of 6 or more, whereby upon conviction, a lengthy prison term is likely.  A lengthy contested omnibus hearing was litigated, involving approximately 10 witnesses, as well as a squad video showing the initial stop, seizures of the 4 occupants, search of the vehicle, arrests, seizure of the container containing the methamphetamine.  Ms. Torgerson raised issues of probable cause for the charge, and, Fourth Amendment suppression issues.  The Court subsequently issued its Order dismissing the charge for lack of probable cause.

Lynne Torgerson, Esq., drug crimes lawyer, a lawyer of excellence and experience of over 27 years, a graduate of the University of Minnesota, has degrees in Political Science and Psychology.  Ms. Torgerson graduated from William Mitchell College of Law, with Honors.  While at William Mitchell College of Law, Ms. Torgerson was a Member of Law Review, a participant of The Honorable Rosalie Wahl Moot Court competition, an Intern with The Honorable Henry W. McCarr, and a recipient of The Honorable Charles Amdahl Scholarship.  After law school, Ms. Torgerson was a Law Clerk for The Honorable Magistrate Judge Geffen, United States District Court, Los Angeles, California.  Ms. Torgerson has had her own successful law practice, based out of Minneapolis, Minnesota, since 1995.  In 2010, Ms. Torgerson was awarded Attorney of the Year.  This followed winning a case at the United States Supreme Court, based on Sixth Amendment right of confrontation grounds, a feat accomplished by a very select few lawyers.  Ms. Torgerson has also been awarded Attorney for the New Millenmium.  For assistance, please call (612) 339-5073.

www.lynnetorgerson.com

http://www.lynnetorgerson.com

https://www.lynnetorgerson.com

Lynne Torgerson, Esq. (612) 339-5073
(612) 886-9111
***@visi.com
