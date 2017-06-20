 
Freevestor Launches New Signal Fund Products

Forex and CFD traders can trade using Signal Funds that have the strategic transparency of an ETF and the trading capability of a Trading Signal.
 
 
freevestor logo
freevestor logo
HICKSVILLE, N.Y. - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Traders are always looking for new ways to trade and become profitable.

Freevestor's new Signal Funds are free strategy-transparent automated trading solutions that fit different market environments and trader sentiments.

"Rather than create automated Black Box signals that trade one currency pair at a time and promise extravagant results, Signal Funds simplify the trading process and enable the creation of portfolios just like in the equities market," said Steven Lindell, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Freevestor.

At the present time, traders can choose single currency pair Signal Funds that are inspired by ETFs and a multi-currency pair Signal Fund that has nearly the same proportion of holdings as a popular currency ETF in the marketplace.  Each Signal Fund's name describes what it does and traders are free to subscribe and unsubscribe to the Signal Funds at any time, free of cost.

"Too often traders get hung up on the idea of the Holy Grail trading method and the truth is that trading approaches require change over time.  These Signal Funds are automated extensions of trader's sentiments toward the market environment and have a timeless quality to them because they are so straight-forward in their approach," Lindell stated.

Lindell hopes to expand upon the current Signal Fund offerings and usher in a new path of approaching the markets.

Freevestor LLC provides Signal Fund and Introducing Broker services.  For further information, please visit http://freevestor.com, follow Freevestor (@Freevestor) on Twitter or like Freevestor on Facebook.

Steven Lindell
***@freevestor.com
