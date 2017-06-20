News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Celenic Earth Publications accepting Crime Thriller and Noir Short Stories for Upcoming Anthologies
Requirements for submission: 5 - 10k words per story before 31 July 2017
The Celenic Earth Anthologies have been running for a few months now, with the following already published:
- CEA Writers without Boundaries #1 (Local General Fiction)
- CEA Through the Dark #1 (Horror)
- CEA Into the Beyond #1 (Sci fi)
- CEA Past your Reality #1 (Fantasy)
The anthologies have already featured a host of prominent writers, such as Andi Hodgetts (actor, writer), Dean Clark (game writer, journalist, author), and Shaun M Jooste (author, game writer, textgame novel writer, journalist, screenwriter)
The schedule has been planned for the rest of 2017, which has been made available on CEP's website (https://celenicearthpublications.wordpress.com) If you are interested in becoming a featured anthology author, visit the website for more details or the Celenic Earth Publications facebook page.
Contact
Celenic Earth Publications
***@celenicearth.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse