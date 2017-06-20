 
Industry News





Celenic Earth Publications accepting Crime Thriller and Noir Short Stories for Upcoming Anthologies

Requirements for submission: 5 - 10k words per story before 31 July 2017
 
 
Celenic Earth Anthologies
CAPE TOWN, South Africa - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Celenic Earth Publications is proud to announce the next pair of anthologies in its scheduled of monthly anthologies for 2017. During August, CEA Between the Mystery (Crime Thriller) #1 and CEA With veiled Deduction (Noir / Hardboiled) #1 will be published. And CEP is accepting writer submittions with their 5 - 10k short stories by 31 July 2017 as a final deadline.

The Celenic Earth Anthologies have been running for a few months now, with the following already published:

- CEA Writers without Boundaries #1 (Local General Fiction)

- CEA Through the Dark #1 (Horror)

- CEA Into the Beyond #1 (Sci fi)

- CEA Past your Reality #1 (Fantasy)

The anthologies have already featured a host of prominent writers, such as Andi Hodgetts (actor, writer), Dean Clark (game writer, journalist, author), and Shaun M Jooste (author, game writer, textgame novel writer, journalist, screenwriter), with a whole host of other popular published authors and debut writers.

The schedule has been planned for the rest of 2017, which has been made available on CEP's website (https://celenicearthpublications.wordpress.com) If you are interested in becoming a featured anthology author, visit the website for more details or the Celenic Earth Publications facebook page.

Tags:Thriller, Noir, Anthology
Industry:Books
Location:Cape Town - Western Cape - South Africa
Subject:Products
