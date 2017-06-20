Country(s)
Evolve IP Announces Comprehensive Solution for Multichannel Contact Center Management
Evolve Contact Suite Addresses Demand for Customer Interactions across Social Media, Text, Web Chat and More
WAYNE, Pa. - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Evolve IP, The Cloud Services Company™, today announced the release of Evolve Contact Suite, a comprehensive multi-channel solution for its award-winning contact center. The suite delivers significant new capabilities and customizable, integrated tools that contact center managers need to create outstanding customer experiences, optimize agent productivity and drive insight-based business intelligence decisions. The Evolve Contact Suite is uniquely positioned in the market with its capability to be deployed on top of a customer's current phone system or be seamlessly integrated with Evolve IP's hosted PBX and unified communications solution.
• The ability to better serve customers through multi-channel interactions. Today's consumers seek service and support across multiple channels and through various mobile and desktop devices. Evolve Contact Suite enables businesses to communicate with customers in their preferred channel, including social media, text/SMS, email, web chat, web callback, and phone.
• The delivery of a comprehensive contact history across all channels and interactions. A customer may begin corresponding via text, then move to web chat and call later in the day to confirm details. Evolve Contact Suite delivers an integrated communications history, helping agents deliver informed, efficient customer experiences, fully integrating with CRM solutions and other business applications already in use by the enterprise.
• The capability to build advanced call flows via a visual workflow tool for self-service applications, data-driven routing, and personalized customer interactions. Evolve Contact Suite's intuitive graphical interface makes workflow changes easy, removing cumbersome manual processes. The visual workflow tool helps contact center managers better prioritize calls to the most qualified agents at the right time to improve service levels and increase sales opportunities.
"The Evolve Contact Suite's advanced features provide contact center leaders with powerful real-time control and visibility of their agents along with rich operational insights," said Evolve IP's VP of Contact Center Solution, Rich Fox. "From quality management to customer surveys to CRM integration to business intelligence, the solution offers tools that streamline agent interactions and enhance customer experience."
Evolve Contact Suite is currently available and offers a concurrent licensing model to help businesses cost-effectively manage multi-shift and split-shift workforce needs. Evolve IP will provide in-person demos of Evolve Contact Suite in booth #1100 at the 18th Annual Call Center Week Expo, occurring June 26-30 in Las Vegas. More information on Evolve Contact Suite can be found here.
ABOUT EVOLVE IP
Evolve IP is The Cloud Services Company™. Designed from the beginning to provide organizations with a unified option for cloud services, Evolve IP enables decision-makers to migrate all or select IT technologies to its award-winning cloud platform. Evolve IP's combination of security, stability, scalability, and lower total cost of ownership is fundamentally superior to outdated legacy systems and other cloud offerings. Today the company's services, including disaster recovery, contact centers, virtual desktops, IP phone systems / unified communications, IaaS, and more, are deployed by more than 1,300 commercial business accounts with nearly 200,000 users, licensed seats and managed end points. Visit www.EvolveIP.net for more information.
ABOUT Evolve IP's Contact Center Solution
Optimize Agents. Gain Insights. Improve Experience. Your contact center is the lifeblood of the enterprise and anything you can do to improve agent results and the customer experience is a major win for the business. On the other hand, if you're not leveraging technologies like omni-channel, workforce management, and advanced business intelligence you're likely falling behind the competition. Evolve IP's contact center provides all of the features you need to run a world-class operation and since it's delivered in the cloud you won't have to play catch-up when new technologies emerge. Most importantly, we integrate with the applications you already use making deployment simple, and we build custom solutions that make your team more effective.
