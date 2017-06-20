News By Tag
New Business Book Summary Available for The Profit of KindnessCtrl Alt Delete
• Technology is rapidly changing the way business is conducted. Companies, brands, and individuals have a choice--adapt or become irrelevant and unemployable. The following guidelines offer methods for thriving in the technological present and future:
• Businesses should create and maintain direct relationships with consumers. These relationships can be established by using data, media channels, and numerous online platforms.
• All marketing should be utilitarianism marketing. Brand marketing must provide consumers with useful, valuable, and innovative tools they can consistently use.
Marketing should embrace the use of both passive and active media.
• Companies need to analyze big data and use it in both linear and circular forms to engage with consumers.
• Branding and targeted marketing must offer intuitive, context-aware systems designed for a universal screen.
• Individuals--
