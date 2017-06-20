New Business Book Summary Available for The Profit of KindnessCtrl Alt Delete

 
Industry News





IPSWICH, Mass. - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- In Ctrl Alt Delete, Mitch Joel examines how technology has changed the business landscape. To remain relevant and competitive, brands, businesses, and individuals need to "reboot," changing both themselves and their business models. Joel identifies five business movements that require businesses and people to adapt, along with seven "triggers" that can help people adopt an entrepreneurial, startup mindset. In this new world of business, opportunities, ideas, and innovations are flooding the market, and only those who can keep up will thrive.

Technology is rapidly changing the way business is conducted. Companies, brands, and individuals have a choice--adapt or become irrelevant and unemployable. The following guidelines offer methods for thriving in the technological present and future:

Businesses should create and maintain direct relationships with consumers. These relationships can be established by using data, media channels, and numerous online platforms.

All marketing should be utilitarianism marketing. Brand marketing must provide consumers with useful, valuable, and innovative tools they can consistently use.

Marketing should embrace the use of both passive and active media.

Companies need to analyze big data and use it in both linear and circular forms to engage with consumers.

Branding and targeted marketing must offer intuitive, context-aware systems designed for a universal screen.

Individuals--whether employees, entrepreneurs, or intrapreneurs--can "reboot" themselves and their careers by thinking "digital first"; striving to have squiggly rather than linear career paths; recognizing that work is now more project-based and entrepreneurial, even in large companies; ensuring that all messaging is authentic and value-added and tells a good story; keeping office space mobile, flexible, and designed for collaboration; and adopting (or employing others with) a hacker mentality.

To learn more, please visit www.bizsum.com
Source:EBSCO
Email:***@ebsco.com
Posted By:***@ebsco.com Email Verified
