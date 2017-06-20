News By Tag
North American Professional Development Program Announces Expansion to Middle East, Asia
North American serial entrepreneur to instruct program in UAE, Singapore, China and Japan
"The CPE Program isn't just for entrepreneurs,"
The CPE Program is designed to fill a gap in the professional development marketplace for individuals who want to take charge of their career. "Normally, entrepreneurship training is always all about the step-by-step instructions on how to start a business." said Liam. "CPE does not teach those skills. It teaches people how to govern themselves as leaders. We are certain this will lead to a higher level of resiliency in one's business and career."
About The CPE Program
The CPE Program teaches participants methodologies designed to enhance leadership attitude, lifestyle, vision and core competencies related to the entrepreneurial spirit. This program will benefit current established business owners, C Suite executives, board members and individuals interested in moulding a career by placing success in their own hands. While some core principles for business startup are covered such as Lean Methodology, much of the program is based around self governance and emotional intelligence. This is reinforced with workshops, testing and keynote presentations. Upon graduation, Alumni are connected to an extensive network of like minded individuals, mentors, investors and professionals through CPE's Alumni Package.
For more information, please visit http://www.getcpe.org
