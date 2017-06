North American Professional Development Program Announces Expansion to Middle East, Asia

North American serial entrepreneur to instruct program in UAE, Singapore, China and Japan

-- The Certified Professional Entrepreneur Program (CPE), a week-long, specialized professional designation for business owners and executives in North America, today announced plans to host several classes overseas. The program, taught by Forbes council inductee, serial entrepreneur and public speaker Liam Byrne, will certify fifty international business professionals in 2017 and 2018. The first in a series of five programs will take pace in Dubai on October 15th, 2017."The CPE Program isn't just for entrepreneurs,"says Liam Byrne, current instructor of the program. "It is an attitude and lifestyle based curriculum to enhance the capabilities of a professional's entrepreneurial spirit. We certify people interested in corporate entrepreneurship, teachers, government, and of course business owners. I'm honoured to have been asked by the board to instruct the program."The CPE Program is designed to fill a gap in the professional development marketplace for individuals who want to take charge of their career. "Normally, entrepreneurship training is always all about the step-by-step instructions on how to start a business." said Liam. "CPE does not teach those skills. It teaches people how to govern themselves as leaders. We are certain this will lead to a higher level of resiliency in one's business and career."About The CPE ProgramThe CPE Program teaches participants methodologies designed to enhance leadership attitude, lifestyle, vision and core competencies related to the entrepreneurial spirit. This program will benefit current established business owners, C Suite executives, board members and individuals interested in moulding a career by placing success in their own hands. While some core principles for business startup are covered such as Lean Methodology, much of the program is based around self governance and emotional intelligence. This is reinforced with workshops, testing and keynote presentations. Upon graduation, Alumni are connected to an extensive network of like minded individuals, mentors, investors and professionals through CPE's Alumni Package.For more information, please visit http://www.getcpe.org