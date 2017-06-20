 
Industry News





City Beat News Honors 5-star-rated Spectrum Award Winners for Outstanding Customer Service

City Beat News announces the most recent winners of its Spectrum Award, and all the businesses being recognized are three-time honorees.
 
 
LAPEER, Mich. - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- City Beat News (CBN) has announced the latest recipients of its prestigious Spectrum Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction for 2017, and the winners are all three-time winners.

In partnership with The Stirling Center for Excellence, CBN recognizes these companies for providing an outstanding customer experience and honors them with the Spectrum Award. Winners are based on CBN's independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses with a track record of top-flight customer service and customer satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer.

McGuffey Home Health Care, LLC of Troy, Mich., (mcghhc.com) is a three-time, 5-star Spectrum Award winner. The McGuffey Home Health Care team includes physical and occupational therapists, skilled nurses, home health assistants, and medical social workers who are all qualified to deliver home health care, rehabilitative programs, support and family/patient education. The dynamic and compassionate team at McGuffey is dedicated to providing excellent care and services for all its customers. Visit its Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/MCGUFFEY-HOME-CARE-TROY-MI.

McClure Chiropractic Center in Middletown, Ohio, (drmarkmcclure.com) is also a three-time, 5-star Spectrum Award winner. With more than 30 years of experience in successfully treating a variety of conditions to restore and maintain your health, Dr. Mark McClure has patients' health and convenience as his goals. In addition to chiropractic and massage therapy services, the center also offers veterinary orthopedic manipulation. Visit its Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/MCCLURE-CHIROPRACTIC-CENTER-MIDDLETOWN-OH.

Punjabi Junction in Sterling, Va., (punjabijunctionva.com) received its third straight Spectrum Award in 2017. The family-friendly restaurant provides northern Virginia residents with an exceptional dining experience through its extensive menu of north Indian cuisine and attentive customer service. The menu features a wide variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, available for dine in, carryout and catering. The restaurant also offers a food truck for special events. Visit Punjabi Junction's Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/PUNJABI-JUNCTION-VIBRANT-FLAVORS-STERLING-VA.

CBN provides the results of its research to the public and businesses at no charge, reporting on its findings to consumers and business owners on a rolling annual basis.

"Each and every year there is one rating posted just for you, the consumer, to help you find who has rated among the best," says CBN Editor Jamie Rawcliffe. "The Spectrum Award winners have earned our highest ratings and are posted on our website with their own Star Page." Check www.CityBeatNews.com to verify if a company has earned CBN's independently researched Spectrum Award.

"The Stirling Center is pleased to have City Beat News join it in the goal of researching, recognizing and promoting superior customer service," says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence. "It is right in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies who place an emphasis on providing an outstanding customer experience."

About City Beat News and The Stirling Center

The Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to enable and encourage excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org, recognizes service excellence in both commercial businesses such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News, and its "life" and "public service" divisions.

City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com.

