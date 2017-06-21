News By Tag
Bashiri Johnson Announces Global Release of The New Single "Amore Is Love" !
Life In Rhythm Media Has Released "Amore Is Love", Jerry Butera, Bashiri Johnson and Tabitha Fair. Produced by Bashiri Johnson, Executive Producer Enzo Milioto, Inspired by The City and Beautiful People of Sciacca in SICILY. Proceeds to benefit Associazione POSSO (Yes We Can Do It) Children's Organization.
Legendary musician, Bashiri Johnson and Jerry Butera from TVA, met in Sciacca Sicily. Sciacca's very own Enzo Milioto, introduced them to one another, and made this creative collaboration possible. It was during the night of the 'Blue Moon' when the two co-wrote the beautiful theme song: "Amore Is Love". The vision is to realize the "Amore Is Love Celebration"
"Amore Is Love" features the talents of US Native American vocal artist Tabitha Fair, Sciacca's very own Jerry Butera, Brooklyn native Bashiri Johnson, Children's vocals by SKENE' - CENTRO STUDI MUSICALI E ARTI DELLO SPETTACOLO Sciacca, Charlie Giordano, Raymond Angry, Rich Mercurio, Kareem Devlin, Samantha Walter, Enzo Milioto, Edwin Duran, Flavio Comignano, Mixed by Darren Moore, video shot and directed by Joy Bongiorno, Graphics and Promo by Sharon Seidl.
"Amore Is Love" is not just a beautiful song. It is also a beautiful attitude, a cultural celebration, a theme song for the city of Sciacca, a documentary music video, and a shining example of love, friendship and community.
"Amore Is Love" will be available on iTunes and across all digital outlets.
"Amore Is Love" documentary music video will be released this Summer 2017.
All innocent Children are not aliens, immigrants or refugees.
They're Our Future !
"Amore Is Love".
~ Bashiri Johnson
