Exeter Orthodontics Brings Invisalign to the Wilmington Area
At Exeter Orthodontics in Exton, affordable Invisalign is only a short drive away from Wilmington, Delaware.
Invisalign aligners are a popular alternative to traditional braces. Unlike traditional braces, which require wires and brackets affixed to the teeth, Invisalign aligners are thin, transparent, and removable.
"Invisalign can be removed for eating, drinking, and brushing," explains Dr. Soraya Mills, board certified orthodontist at Exeter Orthodontics.
At Exeter Orthodontics, Wilmington residents can find Invisalign for an all-inclusive price of only $3,995, a mere fraction of the price that other orthodontists in Wilmington may charge.
However, Invisalign may not be for everyone. The orthodontists in Exton will help patients decide whether Invisalign aligners or traditional braces, also offered for only $3,995, are better for their smile.
To learn more about braces and Invisalign in the Wilmington area, request an appointment by visiting: http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/
