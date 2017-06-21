 
Exeter Orthodontics Brings Invisalign to the Wilmington Area

At Exeter Orthodontics in Exton, affordable Invisalign is only a short drive away from Wilmington, Delaware.
 
 
Wilmington, Delaware residents can find affordable braces in Exton, Pa.
EXTON, Pa. - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Exeter Orthodontics has brought Invisalign to the Wilmington, Delaware area. With a location in nearby Exton, Pennsylvania, affordable Invisalign aligners are only a brief 45 minute drive away.

Invisalign aligners are a popular alternative to traditional braces. Unlike traditional braces, which require wires and brackets affixed to the teeth, Invisalign aligners are thin, transparent, and removable.

"Invisalign can be removed for eating, drinking, and brushing," explains Dr. Soraya Mills, board certified orthodontist at Exeter Orthodontics.

At Exeter Orthodontics, Wilmington residents can find Invisalign for an all-inclusive price of only $3,995, a mere fraction of the price that other orthodontists in Wilmington may charge.

However, Invisalign may not be for everyone. The orthodontists in Exton will help patients decide whether Invisalign aligners or traditional braces, also offered for only $3,995, are better for their smile.

To learn more about braces and Invisalign in the Wilmington area, request an appointment by visiting: http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/

Meredith Souder-Liss
***@exeterorthodontics.com
Source:Exeter Orthodontics
Email:***@exeterorthodontics.com Email Verified
