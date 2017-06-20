News By Tag
Dental Implants Can Be Found Near the Wilmington Area
Dental implants, the longest lasting solution to missing teeth, are now available to Wilmington residents.
Dental implants are the most successful and longest-lasting solution to missing teeth. Other dentists in Wilmington may charge several thousand dollars for the treatment, but the team of experts at ADS believes quality dental care should be affordable to everyone.
"We use only the highest quality materials," says Dr. Michelle Bernreuther, implants professional at ADS. "Our price also includes the abutment and crown, which help add a more natural look to the restorations."
Residents of Wilmington, Delaware, can smile brighter thanks to dental implants in Exton. For those who may not want or may not qualify for dental implants, full and partial dentures are also available at an affordable fee.
To learn more about dental implants near the Wilmington area and to schedule an appointment, visit: http://wilmingtonimplants.com/
About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-
Contact
Jamie Jaskolka
***@affordabledentalsolutions.com
