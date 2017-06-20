 
Industry News





Dental Implants Can Be Found Near the Wilmington Area

Dental implants, the longest lasting solution to missing teeth, are now available to Wilmington residents.
 
 
Wilmington residents will find dental implants in Exton that start at $2,000.
EXTON, Pa. - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Wilmington residents can escape the high price of city dentists by venturing less than an hour to Exton, Pennsylvania. In Exton, they will find quality dental implants for only $2,000 at Affordable Dental Solutions (ADS).

Dental implants are the most successful and longest-lasting solution to missing teeth. Other dentists in Wilmington may charge several thousand dollars for the treatment, but the team of experts at ADS believes quality dental care should be affordable to everyone.

"We use only the highest quality materials," says Dr. Michelle Bernreuther, implants professional at ADS. "Our price also includes the abutment and crown, which help add a more natural look to the restorations."

Residents of Wilmington, Delaware, can smile brighter thanks to dental implants in Exton. For those who may not want or may not qualify for dental implants, full and partial dentures are also available at an affordable fee.

To learn more about dental implants near the Wilmington area and to schedule an appointment, visit: http://wilmingtonimplants.com/.

About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/

Source:Affordable Dental Solutions
Email:***@affordabledentalsolutions.com Email Verified
