 
News By Tag
* Global Nanoparticle Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
26252423222120


Biomedical Applications Driving Magnetic Nanoparticles Industry

Magnetic Nanoparticle Industry is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 21%, says RNCOS in its recent reports.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Global Nanoparticle Market

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

NOIDA, India - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The Magnetic Nanoparticle Industry is witnessing enormous potential owing to continuous research and development over the past few years. Usage of the magnetic nano carriers in biomedical applications for separation, diagnosis and therapy has been a subject of research for almost a decade. The continuous developments and ongoing research ranging from contrast agents for magnetic resonance imaging to the deterioration of cancer cells via hyperthermia treatment have paved a bright future, especially in medical industry. Thus, owing to such evolution, the Magnetic Nanoparticle Industry is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 21% during the forecasted period of 2017-2022.

According to recent report "Global Magnetic Nanoparticle Market by Application [Biomedical (Targeted Drug Delivery, Therapeutic Hyperthermia, MRI), IT and Electronic (Recording Media, Data Storage), Energy Storage] – Forecast to 2022", the magnetic nanoparticles have been used for a wide number of applications such as high density magnetic data storage devices, magnetic information storage, sewage treatment along with biomedical applications. With the potential to revolutionize the diagnostic and therapeutic techniques, the magnetic nanoparticles have shown various other application areas including drug targeting, cell separation etc.

Targeted drug delivery is one of the major application of Magnetic Nanoparticles that could play a pivotal role to treat cancer, tumors etc. The researches have successfully proven to transport a drug carrying magnetic nanoparticles directly to the centre of the disease under various conditions and thereby treating the disease with no effects on the body.

Further, recent developments by researchers on the magnetic nanoparticles have revealed that Magnetic Nanoparticles have great potential in the area of biomedical applications such as targeted drug delivery, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) etc. With the ongoing development and research in other areas of biomedical research, the magnetic nanoparticles industry shows promising growth in the future.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM908.htm

ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.

Contact
RNCOS E-Services Pvt. Ltd.
G-199, Sector 63, Noida – 201301
***@rncos.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rncos.com Email Verified
Tags:Global Nanoparticle Market
Industry:Technology
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RNCOS E-Services Pvt Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share