Copernicus Masters and European Satellite Navigation Competition Last Call for Idea Submissions
The Copernicus Masters, Europe's leading Earth observation (EO) competition, and the European Satellite Navigation Competition (ESNC), Europe's largest satellite navigation competition, are on the hunt for innovative ideas until 30 June 2017.
Gilching, 23 June 2017 – This is the chance for entrepreneurs and innovators to participate in both innovation competitions and benefit from outstanding prizes. The prize pools are worth more than EUR 2.5 million. Next to cash and in kind prizes, access is offered to the Copernicus Accelerator and the E-GNSS Accelerator. These two tailored business coaching programmes, funded by the European Commission (EC) provide customised coaching to entrepreneurs delivered by mentors with valuable expertise.
Future-oriented developers and innovators are called to sign up at the Copernicus Masters
About Copernicus Masters
Earth observation and the big data it produces hold huge potential for the creation of innovative products and services. Myriad industries and areas of public interest stand to profit from the advances of the Copernicus programme. Anwendungszentrum GmbH Oberpfaffenhofen (AZO) has launched the Copernicus Masters in 2011 on behalf of the European Space Agency (ESA) and with strong support of world-class partners as part of their mission to foster the User Uptake of Copernicus services. The Copernicus Masters is an international competition which awards prizes to innovative solutions for business and society based on Earth observation data. The Copernicus Masters has developed into the moving force of promoting cutting-edge solutions. Annually, different prize categories tackle global challenges with revolutionary competition entries in the fields of deep learning, the IoT, big data analytics, smart mobility and industry 4.0 – just to name a few. For more information please see www.copernicus-
About the European Satellite Navigation Competition (ESNC)
The ESNC's annual search for new services, products, and business innovations is designed to encourage the use of satellite navigation in everyday life. Over the past 14 years, it has evolved into the leading innovation competition comprising most relevant European GNSS stakeholders, partner regions worldwide and the largest space-related incubation network. The ESNC's newest feature is Europe's largest E-GNSS Accelerator initiated by the European Commission, a follow up project of GEPAS that supported ESNC winners from 2011 until 2015. Sign up now until 30 June 2017 at www.esnc.eu/
About AZO
AZO has established a global network for innovation and entrepreneurship. It supports product innovation and company foundations in the field of commercial space applications along the entire value chain – from the idea all the way to market entry. AZO has extensive experience in organising innovation competitions such as the European Satellite Navigation Competition, the Copernicus Masters (Earth observation)
Contact
Regine Heue
Head of Marketing & Communications
***@azo-space.com
