 
News By Tag
* Space
* Earth Observation
* Satellite Navigation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Munich
  Bavaria
  Germany
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
26252423222120


Copernicus Masters and European Satellite Navigation Competition Last Call for Idea Submissions

The Copernicus Masters, Europe's leading Earth observation (EO) competition, and the European Satellite Navigation Competition (ESNC), Europe's largest satellite navigation competition, are on the hunt for innovative ideas until 30 June 2017.
 
 
CopMa ESNC Joint Logo
CopMa ESNC Joint Logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Space
Earth Observation
Satellite Navigation

Industry:
Business

Location:
Munich - Bavaria - Germany

MUNICH, Germany - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Europe's biggest innovation networks for EO and satellite navigation are seeking space-based ideas leading to products or services that provide benefits for society and economy.

Gilching, 23 June 2017 – This is the chance for entrepreneurs and innovators to participate in both innovation competitions and benefit from outstanding prizes. The prize pools are worth more than EUR 2.5 million. Next to cash and in kind prizes, access is offered to the Copernicus Accelerator and the E-GNSS Accelerator. These two tailored business coaching programmes, funded by the European Commission (EC) provide customised coaching to entrepreneurs delivered by mentors with valuable expertise.

Future-oriented developers and innovators are called to sign up at the Copernicus Masters (http://www.copernicus-masters.com/) or the ESNC (http://www.esnc.eu/)in order to use the remaining days to submit their business idea and become one of the winners at the international Awards Ceremony in Tallinn, Estonia in November 2017.

About Copernicus Masters
Earth observation and the big data it produces hold huge potential for the creation of innovative products and services. Myriad industries and areas of public interest stand to profit from the advances of the Copernicus programme. Anwendungszentrum GmbH Oberpfaffenhofen (AZO) has launched the Copernicus Masters in 2011 on behalf of the European Space Agency (ESA) and with strong support of world-class partners as part of their mission to foster the User Uptake of Copernicus services. The Copernicus Masters is an international competition which awards prizes to innovative solutions for business and society based on Earth observation data. The Copernicus Masters has developed into the moving force of promoting cutting-edge solutions. Annually, different prize categories tackle global challenges with revolutionary competition entries in the fields of deep learning, the IoT, big data analytics, smart mobility and industry 4.0 – just to name a few. For more information please see www.copernicus-masters.com.

About the European Satellite Navigation Competition (ESNC)
The ESNC's annual search for new services, products, and business innovations is designed to encourage the use of satellite navigation in everyday life. Over the past 14 years, it has evolved into the leading innovation competition comprising most relevant European GNSS stakeholders, partner regions worldwide and the largest space-related incubation network. The ESNC's newest feature is Europe's largest E-GNSS Accelerator initiated by the European Commission, a follow up project of GEPAS that supported ESNC winners from 2011 until 2015. Sign up now until 30 June 2017 at www.esnc.eu/ to win valuable cash prizes and in kind services.

About AZO
AZO has established a global network for innovation and entrepreneurship. It supports product innovation and company foundations in the field of commercial space applications along the entire value chain – from the idea all the way to market entry. AZO has extensive experience in organising innovation competitions such as the European Satellite Navigation Competition, the Copernicus Masters (Earth observation), the Space Exploration Masters, the STARTUP WORLD Awards (laser photonics and robotics), and the INNOspace Masters (New Space Economy), app developer camps and conferences, and manages ESA BIC Bavaria. www.space-of-innovation.com/

Contact
Regine Heue
Head of Marketing & Communications
***@azo-space.com
End
Source:
Email:***@azo-space.com
Posted By:***@azo-space.com Email Verified
Tags:Space, Earth Observation, Satellite Navigation
Industry:Business
Location:Munich - Bavaria - Germany
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share