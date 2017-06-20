Country(s)
Kashif Choudhry Named Global Product Marketing Manager For Lindal
This new position for Lindal Group comes at a time of unprecedented growth for the company, which is a global leader in aerosol solutions for a wide range of market sectors.
"Our global network of customers will greatly benefit from Kashif's strong mix of business and technical background , which includes global experience in both strategy and operations,"
Kashif's expertise in product management, business development, and margin improvement consistently delivers superior return on investment, for the benefit of both customers and their end-users. For the last seven years, he worked for Clariant, rising to the position of Global Product Line Manager for the firm's Healthcare Packaging Division (HCP). Here, he was responsible for defining and implementing worldwide marketing, sales and operational strategies for healthcare-related packaging. Earlier, he served as Clariant HCP's Commercial Excellence Project Manager, in charge of rolling out key Business Excellence initiatives such as Transactional Pricing, Customer and Sales Management programs.
Prior to his years with Clariant, Kashif was an R&D Project Manager in the automotive industry.
Kashif holds an MBA in International Business and Project Management from ISC Paris Business School and an advanced degree in Mechanical and Plastics Engineering from INSA, National Institute of Applied Science of Strasbourg, France.
He is also certified in Strategic Marketing by ESSEC Business School and Product Management by the CEGOS group, both located in Paris, France.
A French national, living near Paris, Kashif Choudhry has relocated to Milton Keynes in the United Kingdom with his wife and children.
ABOUT LINDAL GROUP
LINDAL Group is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of valves, actuators and spray caps used in aerosol products. The Hamburg, Germany-based company has more than 50 years of experience with innovative dispensing solutions for the cosmetics, household, pharmaceuticals, food and technical industries.
The LINDAL Group is represented by subsidiaries and licensees in more than 15 countries throughout Europe, Asia and The Americas. The company is renowned for its innovative designs, which deliver optimal functionality and return on investment. As a result, LINDAL packaging solutions are the choice of the world's most prestigious and trusted brands.
For further information, please visit: http://www.lindalgroup.com.
