UK Car Discount Motoring To 300 TrustPilot Reviews

-- UK Car Discount is approaching another milestone as the leading UK new car retailer approaches 300 customer reviews on the top feedback and review website TustPilot. With a review score of 9.8 out of 10 UK Car Discount boasts to be the highest UK rated new car dealer on TrustPilot.TrustPilot was established in 2007 by Peter Mühlmannfrom Denmark, who got the idea essentially from his mother no less. She suggested it would be very informative and helpful if she could get more information and compare notes with other people before she bought from a company online. Peter set up the website TrustPilot and the rest is history as they say. The website went from strength to strength, now employing 500 people with offices all over the world including London and New York. Today TrustPilot handles in the region of half a million customer reviews each month."TrustPilot has really helped us dispel a lot of the myths and untruths that can be associated with buying a car online" said UK Car Discount MD Brian Bennett "Not all online car dealers are the same, we're not an importer nor are we a broker. Buying a car from UK Car Discount offers exactly the same manufacturer warranty and servicing agreement as you'd get buying from a main dealer".UK Car Discount was one of the very first online new car retailers to emerge and has built a reputation of delivering a friendly, honest and professional service, with customers coming back time and time again to buy their new vehicle. "We're definitely not the stereotypical fast talking salesman putting pressure on customers, that's not our style at all" said Director Gary Bennett. "However we do know our stuff and with decades of combined experienced in the motor trade our aim is always to give the most informative and best customer service in the industry".Purchasing a car from UK Car Discount is much easier than you'd imagine with a state-of-the-art website at www.uk-car-discount.co.uk that offers a 'Virtual Garage' where you can save and compare vehicles you are interested in. The website offers reviews, videos and full specs of each vehicle leaving no stone unturned.You can secure and order your discount new car with a small deposit from as little as £500 with free delivery to most parts of mainland UK plus a full manufacturer's warranty and service agreement. The friendly, helpful staff at UK Car Discount are always there to answer any queries and take you through each step of the process. "We've had new customers who we're very cautious about taking the online route for the first time to buy their new car, but many have come back since several times since, which to me is the best stamp of approval you can get" said MD Brian Bennett.