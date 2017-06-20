 
News By Tag
* Shared European Space
* Intelligent Transport Systems
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Shipping
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Canary Wharf
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
26252423222120


A Shared European Logistics Intelligent Information Space

 
CANARY WHARF, England - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Imagine you have planned your inland freight transport operations and wait for the ocean leg to arrive. However, the ocean vessel does not arrive, yet. And you keep on hanging there.

Does this case sound familiar? If yes, what do you do? If you try to reply, then you probably have this all wrong.

SELIS is here to change the way you plan your supply chain operations in a 360o manner. Every supply chain professional needs accurate, timely and relevant information for various data requirements. SELIS develops and tests tools to share this information to all pertinent logistics operatives. From the status of the vessel and the consignments it carries, to customs clearance information and phytosanitary clearance forms, SELIS sets out new standards for synchronizing supply chains. Increasing supply chain visibility through standardizing data exchanges and through policy-based sharing enables supply chain executives plan better but most importantly accommodate any last-minute changes so as to decrease logistics costs and increase quality of service.

Visit www.selisproject.eu for more information.

Media Contact
INLECOM SYSTEMS
n.tsampieris@inlecom.com
End
Source:INLECOM SYSTEMS Ltd
Email:***@inlecom.com
Tags:Shared European Space, Intelligent Transport Systems
Industry:Shipping
Location:Canary Wharf - London, Greater - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Dynamic Brands Communication PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share