A Shared European Logistics Intelligent Information Space

-- Imagine you have planned your inland freight transport operations and wait for the ocean leg to arrive. However, the ocean vessel does not arrive, yet. And you keep on hanging there.Does this case sound familiar? If yes, what do you do? If you try to reply, then you probably have this all wrong.Every supply chain professional needs accurate, timely and relevant information for various data requirements. SELIS develops and tests tools to share this information to all pertinent logistics operatives. From the status of the vessel and the consignments it carries, to customs clearance information and phytosanitary clearance forms, SELIS sets out. Increasing supply chain visibility through standardizing data exchanges and through policy-based sharing enables supply chain executives plan better but most importantly accommodate any last-minute changes so as to decrease logistics costs and increase quality of service.Visitfor more information.