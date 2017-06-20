News By Tag
A Shared European Logistics Intelligent Information Space
SELIS is here to change the way you plan your supply chain operations in a 360o manner. Every supply chain professional needs accurate, timely and relevant information for various data requirements. SELIS develops and tests tools to share this information to all pertinent logistics operatives. From the status of the vessel and the consignments it carries, to customs clearance information and phytosanitary clearance forms, SELIS sets out new standards for synchronizing supply chains. Increasing supply chain visibility through standardizing data exchanges and through policy-based sharing enables supply chain executives plan better but most importantly accommodate any last-minute changes so as to decrease logistics costs and increase quality of service.
Visit www.selisproject.eu for more information.
