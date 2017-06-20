Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Analysis, Size, Growth and Forecast to 2023

P&S Market Research2

-- The global active pharmaceutical ingredient market is growing significantly due to patent expiry of biologic drugs in the industry. Patent expiry of blockbuster drugs has boosted the demand for low cost substitutes, which further increases the demand for active pharmaceutical ingredients in the industry. Moreover, increasing investment into biosimilars is expected to support the growth of the market in the coming years.https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/active-pharmaceutical-ingredients-marketMassive unexplored market in active pharmaceutical ingredient industry of developing economies are creating ample opportunities for the active pharmaceutical ingredient market (https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/active-pharmaceutical-ingredients-market) to grow at a considerable rate in the coming years. Active pharmaceutical ingredients are the primary components of manufacturing effective and safe essential drugs. The advanced research and development facilities of the companies are supporting to address the demand of the active pharmaceutical ingredient industry.On the basis of type of manufacturers of active pharmaceutical ingredient, the market can be categorized as in-house active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing and active pharmaceutical contract manufacturing. The in-house active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing leads the active pharmaceutical ingredient market by type of manufacturer category. In addition, the in-house manufacturing is continuously witnessing decline in the segment due to reduced profitability and high research and development cost. On the basis of type of active pharmaceutical ingredient, the market can be categorized as biological active pharmaceutical ingredients, and synthetic chemical active pharmaceutical ingredients. Moreover, on the basis of type of drugs, the market can be categorized as generic prescription drugs, over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, and branded or innovative prescription drugs.Some of the companies operating in the active pharmaceutical ingredient market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Actavis Plc, Hospira Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim Group, Lonza Group, Cambrex Corporation, Novartis International AG, BASF SE, Pfizer, Inc., Mylan, Inc., Watson Pharmaceutical Inc., and WuXi Apptec.