Peacock Engineering appoints Marketing Director

 
AMERSHAM, England - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Peacock Engineering has recently appointed Anna Hutton-North as Marketing Director.  This is a new role for the organisation and demonstrates a clear commitment to raising the profile of Peacock Engineering and its enterprise asset management offerings amongst both Maximo users and the wider asset management community.

With a wealth of experience gained from running B2B marketing teams at KPMG, Reuters and Carillion, Anna brings a wealth of experience in market development and account-based marketing to support brand awareness and pipeline generation within Peacock Engineering.

"This appointment clearly demonstrates our commitment to continuing to raise our brand in the enterprise asset management space," Mike Knapp, Peacock Engineering Director said.  "There is a clear remit for Anna to develop our presence in the market to ensure clients, targets and contacts recognise Peacock Engineering is the natural asset partner of choice for their enterprise system."

Peacock Engineering is a leading Maximo asset management systems integrator.

http://www.peluk.org

Contact
Anna Hutton-North, Marketing Director
***@peluk.org
End
Source:Peacock Engineering Ltd
Email:***@peluk.org
Posted By:***@peluk.org Email Verified
Tags:IBM asset marketing
Industry:Technology
Location:Amersham - Buckinghamshire - England
Subject:Executives
