Snowflake Luxury Gelato Announces New Partnership With Jamie's Italian Restaurants
In 2008 the first Jamie's Italian restaurant was opened in Oxford. It was found by Jamie Oliver and his mentor, chef Gennaro Contaldo. Since then, the chain has grown to over 60 restaurants worldwide.
At Jamie's Italian you will find fantastic, simply cooked Italian comfort food that makes you happy. The ingredients are meticulously sourced from producers both in Italy and around the UK. All their suppliers share their ethos and take enormous pride in what they do.
Snowflake Luxury Gelato at Jamie's Italian Restaurants
Jamie's Italian have announced their new summer menu that will conjure the flavours of al fresco dining in Italy.
For desserts they are working with Snowflake Luxury Gelato to produce an incredible selection of gelato and sorbetto. Snowflake customers visiting a Jamie's Italian may find some new flavours to try. They will also find Snowflake gelato in several delicious new desserts.
The gelato and sorbetto is still made to the same extremely high standards with 100% natural ingredients. The sorbets are handmade with seasonal, fresh fruit.
Tim Field, Snowflake's Marketing Manager said "This is a perfect partnership for us. Both companies, (Jamie's Italian and Snowflake Luxury Gelato), have the same ethos of providing high quality food, produced from the best natural ingredients"
Snowflake Luxury Gelato
Snowflake has 5 gelato boutiques in central London, open 7 days a week serving happiness. Each boutique sells a wide range of gelato, gelato cakes, crepes, waffles and desserts.
They also offer their gelato wholesale (http://www.snowflakegelato.co.uk/
Contact
Tim Field
Marketing and Sales Manager
***@snowflakegelato.co.uk
