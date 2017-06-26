Knee Implants Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Knee Implants Market — Global Industry Insights, Trends, Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2017–2025

-- Knee implantation is a surgical process in which the damaged bone and cartilage of knee are replaced and removed with metal components that recreate the surface of the joint. The knee implant components are made of ceramic materials, metal alloys, or strong plastic parts. The knee implant surgery is also known as arthroplasty. There are four main types of arthroplasty, namely kneecap replacement, partial knee replacement, complex knee replacement, and total knee replacement.Total knee replacement involves the replacement of the surface of the thigh bone and the shin connected to the knee. Partial knee replacement or uni-compartmental knee replacement, can be performed through a small cut were one side of the knee is affected. Various types of fixation are used in knee implantation to connect knee implants to the bone, these include hybrid fixation, cementless fixation and cemented fixation. In cemented fixation the implants are held in place with a fast curing bone cement such as polymethylmethacrylate. Where in cementless fixation the implants are press-fit on to the bone so as to augment new bone growth.According to the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) around, 10 percent of knee replacement surgeries in the U.S. are partial knee replacements. Generally patients who have undergone the partial knee replacement has osteoarthritis in one compartment of their knee. In kneecap replacement only the under surface of the knee is replaced and it is a small joint replacement procedure.Furthermore, as per National Joint Registry, around 160,000 knee replacement procedures performed each year and also of same number knee joints are replaced yearly in England and Wales. Also, as per Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in U.S. 226 per 1000 population knee replacement surgery performed in 2013.Knee implants market by taxonomy:Knee Implants Market by Product Type:· Total Knee Replacement· Partial Knee Replacement· Complex Knee Replacement· Kneecap ReplacementKnee Implants Market by Material:· Ceramics· Stainless Steel· Cobalt-Chromium Alloys· Polyethylene· Titanium Alloys· OthersKnee Implants Market by End User:· Hospitals· Clinics· Ambulatory Surgical CentersIncrease in arthritis population and incidence rate of obese expected to support the growth for knee implants market in the near futureNorth America and Europe account for major share in the global knee implants market. Asia Pacific is expected to be a high growth market for knee replacement, mainly attributed to the large population of people aged 20-65 in this region. This growth is supported by development in healthcare infrastructure and increase in availability of healthcare facilities to perform the implantation procedures. The increase in population and prevalence of bone and joint disorder are the main factors fueling growth of the global knee implant market.According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), during 2013-2015, it was estimated that around 54.4 million U.S. adults (22.7%) yearly suffered from some form of arthritis diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, gout, lupus, or fibromyalgia. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in 2016 the prevalence of knee arthritis in India was found to be around 28.7% in overall population. Furthermore, as per National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), during 2011–2014, the prevalence of obesity was around 36% in adults and 17% in youth in the U.S.The high growth of obesity is a major concern among emerging economies supported by rapid economic development. According to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2014, the obese adult population in China was around 6.9% and in India was around 4.9% and the number is expected to grow at high rate.Key Players operating in Knee Implants Market Includes:Zimmer, Stryker, Smith & Nephew plc, Johnson & Johnson, DJO Global, Inc., Exactech, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, DePuy Synthes and Arthrex.Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.