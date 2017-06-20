 
Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
26252423222120

Justshine.In, The Perfect Store To Go Nostalgic Buying Nautical Handicrafts

An effort by K V A Software, a company based in Gurgaon, Justshine.in is one of the leading online stores in India which is immersed in its mission of preserving nautical handicrafts.
 
 
VADODARA, India - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- These ship antiques or marine antiques are exclusively made to meet the daily requirements as well as create a magnificent appeal in interiors and exteriors.
The online demand of different art forms of India has increased rapidly and nautical handicrafts from India are leading the charge among other traditional handicrafts. India is an assortment of diversity that reflects in art and handicrafts of the people of the country.

The word 'nautical' is an adjective which concerns navigation, the sea, sailors and all things maritime.

There are few dealers in the market who sell authentic nautical handicrafts and Justshine.in is one of them in India. Brass bells, cabin lamps, clocks, barometers, compasses, time & tide clocks are some of the nautical handicrafts on sale on Justshine.in.

These type of products might have lose their original functionality but don't lose their charm, appeal, allure, magnetism and aura, due to which, they are perennially in demand from buyers and collectors.

Justshine.in only sells exclusively authentic nautical handicrafts which meet impeccable standards of precision, perfection, style and elegance.

Justshine.in brings in products without the slightest bit of experimentation, without an iota of modernization and sells only authentic, genuine, perfect handicrafts right from the traditional artisans to the buyers.

There is an immense demand for these authentic nautical handicrafts and Justshine.in is a one-stop shop for all sorts of customers looking to buy nautical handicrafts online in India.

The Main Office of Justshine is located at 202 Harshal Apartment, Axar Township, Nr Girivihar, Wadhvan, Surendranagar, Gujarat, India, 363002

Brach office is located

Unit 852,8th Floor Tower B1, Spaze I Tech Park, Sohna Road, Gurgaon, Haryana 122002 ,India

They can be contacted by Phone: +91 9601515216 by Email: info@justshine.in for queries related to present deals & discounts.

People interested in buying Indian handicraft items- nautical handicraft online or people looking for nautical antiques for sale i.e. marine antiques, ship antiques at best rates; should visit the website page

http://justshine.in/products.php?pid=3&scid=84

Just Shine
+91 9601515216
***@justshine.in
