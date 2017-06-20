Lexus LC to feature at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Lexus's LC coupe will be the centrepiece of the Japanese luxury manufacturer's stand at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The focus on the LC model at the event coincides with the official start of UK sales on July 1.

As well as taking centre stage on the stand, the LC will feature on the hillclimb during the "First Glance" portion of the festival, which is held from June 29 to July 2. The LC will be available in two drivetrain configurations: the 5.0 litre V8 LC 500, equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission, and the petrol-electric hybrid LC 500h. The former will be taking on the hillclimb. The hybrid version features Multi-Stage Hybrid System, which is designed to deliver multiple benefits including higher torque and more direct, linear acceleration. All LC cars on the Lexus stand will showcase Sport Plus trim, featuring carbon-fibre detailing, Alcantara cabin upholstery and 21-inch forged alloy wheels. They will also boast an advanced handling pack that includes four-wheel steering, variable gear ratio settings and a limited slip differential. Lexus is a principal sponsor of this year's festival and, in addition to the LC, its static display will feature F Sport versions of its RX and Lexus NX SUV models. The RC F performance coupe will also boast a strong presence, in both road-going and GT3 race car form.