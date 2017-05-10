News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Biopesticides Market to Register Substantial Expansion and Growth by 2025- Credence Research
Biopesticides market was valued at US$ 3.47 Bn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 12.23 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2017 to 2025.
Market Insights
The use of biopesticides began in the late 1800s with the adoption of fungal spores, the first documented use of biopesticides. Since then, biopesticides have been uninterruptedly used in modern agriculture, yet the market share of biopesticides is very frugal when compared to conventional crop protection.
Browse the full report Biopesticides Market - Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017–2025 report at http://www.credenceresearch.com/
Some of the prime attributes that determine the demand for biopesticides (http://globalpharmaindustry.com/
The recent ban on neonicotinoid pesticides in Europe has been a prominent example of the changes in agriculture and environment regulations. Post the ban, farmers and cultivators have either adopted biological alternatives such as biopesticides or have moved back to the conventional and more toxic chemicals such as pyrethroids. Further introduction of newer regulations that affect the use of crop protection chemistries is more likely to contribute to the growth in share of biopesticides. Large agriculture and crop protection companies have been gradually moving into biochemical space through mergers, partnerships and R&D efforts. It is anticipated that agribusinesses will enter the biopesticides business with an intention to augment their profitability.
ToC:
Chapter 1. Preface
1.1. Report Scope and Description
1.2. Research Methodology
1.2.1. Phase I-Secondary Research
1.2.2. Phase II-Primary Research
1.2.3. Phase II-Expert Panel Review
1.2.4. Assumptions
1.2.5. Approach Adopted
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Global Biopesticides Market Portraiture
2.1.1. Global Biopesticides Market, by Products, 2016
2.1.2. Global Biopesticides Market, by Usage Area, 2016
2.1.3. Global Biopesticides Market, by Geography, 2016
Chapter 3. Biopesticides:
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Drivers
3.3. Challenges
3.4. Opportunities
3.4.1. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography
3.5. Competitive Landscape
3.5.1. Market Share Analysis, by Key Players, 2016 (Value %)
Chapter 4. Global Biopesticides Market, by Products, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn)
4.1. Bioinsecticides
4.1.1. Bacillus Thuringiensis
4.1.2. Beauveria Bassiana
4.1.3. Verticillium Lecanii
4.1.4. Metarhizium Anisopliae
4.2. Biofungicides
4.2.1. Microbial Biofungicides
4.2.2. Biochemical Fungicides
4.3. Bioherbicides
4.4. Bionematicides
4.4.1. Microbials…
Request Sample: http://www.credenceresearch.com/
Blog: http://globalpharmaindustry.com/
About:
Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we've manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.
Media Contact
Name: Chris Smith
Address: 105 N 1st ST #429,
SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US
E-mail: sales@credenceresearch.com
Ph: 1-800-361-8290
Web: http://www.credenceresearch.com
Contact
Robson Tolson
***@credenceresearch.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse