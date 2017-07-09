 
Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221

Reward of Patriotism: 15% Savings on All Website Orders for Quality Packaging and Shipping Supplies

The Bonanza Announced at Packaging Supplies By Mail - Packaging Essentials to be Available at 15% Less the Price to Keep Up the Patriotic Spirit On the Occasion of this Independence Day
 
 
SOLON, Ohio - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Finally, the long weekend is here when Independence Day is just round the corner and we, the packaging material suppliers have geared up with another interesting announcement for our beloved customers. "Now, users visiting our website will save 15% on all their online purchases of all types of packaging accessories and shipping supplies. We are patriots too and offer our contribution by slashing down the prices of all our products. Packaging Supplies By Mail does not skip a reason to make its customers fall in love with its style of business and the team of enthusiasts ensure that it encourages a larger mass to adapt to its packaging styles," proudly says the Packaging Supplies By Mail spokesperson, Justin Billman.

We are an online store that stocks a wide variety of packaging material and packaging accessories including industrial tapes, industrial gloves, stretch wraps, bubble-out-bags, healthcare packaging products, produce bags, disposable industrial accessories like shoe covers, aprons, hair nets, beard covers, and safety equipment. We also offer a line of medical supplies that include first aid kits, eye care/ burn care/ fingertip protection products, bandage wraps, and antiseptic products. Our user-friendly website interface makes it easy for busy shoppers who shop on the go.

Since 4th of July is celebrated as a big family holiday every year, there are a lot of gifts to be exchanged and hence it is time to equip yourself with awesome packaging material at reduced prices. Moreover, industries also can grab this unique chance to save huge on their bulk online purchases of packaging supplies. This 15% site-wide sale is valid through 7/9/2017, so you really need to hurry up!!! To avail this discount offer, users just have to enter the code '4OFJULY' during the checkout process. The savings can be a huge amount if orders are placed in bulk. We ensure that your orders reach you in time, sometimes earlier than you actually expect and enjoy the freedom of shopping online with additional benefits. At Packaging Supplies By Mail, we adhere to industry quality standards and assure buyers of getting a product that matches their expectations. Visit our website https://www.packagingsuppliesbymail.com/ to browse through all our packaging and shipping supplies.

Use code 4OFJULY to save 15% on all website products till 9/7/2017.
Click to Share