News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Reward of Patriotism: 15% Savings on All Website Orders for Quality Packaging and Shipping Supplies
The Bonanza Announced at Packaging Supplies By Mail - Packaging Essentials to be Available at 15% Less the Price to Keep Up the Patriotic Spirit On the Occasion of this Independence Day
We are an online store that stocks a wide variety of packaging material and packaging accessories including industrial tapes, industrial gloves, stretch wraps, bubble-out-bags, healthcare packaging products, produce bags, disposable industrial accessories like shoe covers, aprons, hair nets, beard covers, and safety equipment. We also offer a line of medical supplies that include first aid kits, eye care/ burn care/ fingertip protection products, bandage wraps, and antiseptic products. Our user-friendly website interface makes it easy for busy shoppers who shop on the go.
Since 4th of July is celebrated as a big family holiday every year, there are a lot of gifts to be exchanged and hence it is time to equip yourself with awesome packaging material at reduced prices. Moreover, industries also can grab this unique chance to save huge on their bulk online purchases of packaging supplies. This 15% site-wide sale is valid through 7/9/2017, so you really need to hurry up!!! To avail this discount offer, users just have to enter the code '4OFJULY' during the checkout process. The savings can be a huge amount if orders are placed in bulk. We ensure that your orders reach you in time, sometimes earlier than you actually expect and enjoy the freedom of shopping online with additional benefits. At Packaging Supplies By Mail, we adhere to industry quality standards and assure buyers of getting a product that matches their expectations. Visit our website https://www.packagingsuppliesbymail.com/
Use code 4OFJULY to save 15% on all website products till 9/7/2017.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse