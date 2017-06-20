News By Tag
Quality Unearthed Launch New Luxury Glamping Abodes
Redwood Valley
Redwood Valley is situated in North Pembrokeshire and has been named after the beautiful Redwood trees that surround the wooded valley. This is the perfect place for families and groups alike to visit, with a plethora of wildlife and adventure ready and waiting. The properties available include a 4-person yurt, a 6-person safari tent and a 2-person land pod, accommodating 12 guests in total. There are plenty of activities to be done nearby also, including horse riding, canoeing and bushcraft!
Seren Wagon
The Seren Wagon is the perfect place for a romantic retreat in the countryside and a break from technology. Located in Northamptonshire, Seren is set within a working farm so be sure to bring your wellies! The wagon is simply beautiful inside and out, with a king-sized bed, private wash wagon, wood-fired hot tub, waterhole and a small beach, she has all you could need for a weekend away with your loved one.
Plush Camp
Plush Camp is made up of a variety of glamping abodes including: 5 bell tents (sleeping up to 5 people each) and 6 yurts (sleeping up to 6 people each) meaning that the campsite in total can accommodate up to 55 people! There is even a 12-man hot tub and several strung hammocks for your enjoyment. Each abode offers absolute luxury and will have you wanting to stay forever, and the 'Home Yurt' is an entertainment centre that everyone in the group can enjoy!
The Challoners
This glamping treat is located in East Sussex and offers a stylish take on the camping experience, as you will be staying in a wooden cabin, otherwise known as a shepherd's hut. There are hot showers, luxury linens, under floor heating and a roll top bath for your enjoyment, meaning that this is a wonderful option for a couples break! Dogs are welcome on this break too if you want to bring along a third-wheel.
