Industry News





June 2017
Quality Unearthed Launch New Luxury Glamping Abodes

 
 
One of Quality Unearthed's newest properties
One of Quality Unearthed's newest properties
 
HAVERFORDWEST, Wales - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Quality Unearthed is constantly expanding their range of glamping abodes, offer more and more opportunities for holiday goers to visit a wide variety of locations across the UK. Their most recent additions are suitable for romantic weekends away, as well as large group bookings. These include a variety of properties at the Redwood and Plush sites, as well as individual abodes such as Serren Wagon and The Challoners. Find out more about these properties below:

Redwood Valley

Redwood Valley is situated in North Pembrokeshire and has been named after the beautiful Redwood trees that surround the wooded valley. This is the perfect place for families and groups alike to visit, with a plethora of wildlife and adventure ready and waiting. The properties available include a 4-person yurt, a 6-person safari tent and a 2-person land pod, accommodating 12 guests in total. There are plenty of activities to be done nearby also, including horse riding, canoeing and bushcraft!

Seren Wagon

The Seren Wagon is the perfect place for a romantic retreat in the countryside and a break from technology. Located in Northamptonshire, Seren is set within a working farm so be sure to bring your wellies! The wagon is simply beautiful inside and out, with a king-sized bed, private wash wagon, wood-fired hot tub, waterhole and a small beach, she has all you could need for a weekend away with your loved one.

Plush Camp

Plush Camp is made up of a variety of glamping abodes including: 5 bell tents (sleeping up to 5 people each) and 6 yurts (sleeping up to 6 people each) meaning that the campsite in total can accommodate up to 55 people! There is even a 12-man hot tub and several strung hammocks for your enjoyment. Each abode offers absolute luxury and will have you wanting to stay forever, and the 'Home Yurt' is an entertainment centre that everyone in the group can enjoy!

The Challoners

This glamping treat is located in East Sussex and offers a stylish take on the camping experience, as you will be staying in a wooden cabin, otherwise known as a shepherd's hut. There are hot showers, luxury linens, under floor heating and a roll top bath for your enjoyment, meaning that this is a wonderful option for a couples break! Dogs are welcome on this break too if you want to bring along a third-wheel.

Book your glamping holiday 2017 with Quality Unearthed today (www.qualityunearthed.co.uk).
