Insight Guides choose Snow Cat Travel as their Nepal experts
Creative and innovative tailor-made travel venture to Nepal for the discerning, individual traveller.
With the launch of Insight Guides innovative online travel booking service offering private, tailor-made trips, Snow Cat Travel will be providing Insight Guides with both their expertise in client support for bookings, but also as the providers of a full destination management service for all Insight Guides clients booking a trip to Nepal.
Mark Knowles, the UK based Sales Manager for Snow Cat Travel said, " This is a very exciting venture for both Snow Cat Travel and Insight Guides and we are delighted to have been chosen to work Insight Guides as they are such a prestigious travel brand".
Snow Cat Travel has painstakingly hand-crafted five very varied, suggested programmes for Nepal for Insight Guides, all of which are now live on the Insight Guides website.
Mark from Snow Cat Travel adds, "our brief was to create a series of special and imaginative suggested tours for three different customer profile types for Insight Guides; cultural, family and active. But, what we really liked was that Insight Guides wanted to go much further than that and to allow their customers to be able to tailor-make their own unique trip to Nepal online by themselves".
Such an innovative approach and away from the "usual suspects" of fixed, group itineraries and "just trekking", presented several unique challenges and a change in the way of thinking to achieve this.
But, this has ultimately resulted in real choice and flexibility for the customer.
With "just a click", the Insight Guides travel customer can select their travel dates, change accommodation, get an up to date price according to the size of their private party, as well as add a number of unique excursions ranging from a Private Everest Helicopter Flight, to a dinner in a Gurkha family home.
Insight Guides customers who are looking for something "extra-special"
As Mark says, "the more discerning traveller demands experiential, imaginative trips and to be recognised and acknowledged as an individual. With our input, Insight Guides have achieved both flexibility and uniqueness for the customer. The result is no two booked trips will probably be the same. Whether the customer knows precisely what they want, is in search of 'ideas and insipiration' or would like some local expert advice as to 'possibilities', the customer focussed nature of this venture has been the key in being able to providea genuine, custom Nepal travel experience".
