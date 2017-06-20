News By Tag
ISKME Receives Award Honoring OER Commons As Best Website For Teaching and Learning
Chosen by the American Association of School Librarians (AASL) at the 2017 ALA Annual Conference
Specifically, OER Commons was honored as of the nation's top 25 websites that provide enhanced learning and curriculum development for school librarians and their teacher collaborators. The website was selected as one of two best nationwide in the area of "Curriculum Collaboration."
OER Commons is a digital public library of open educational resources (OER), and a collaboration platform launched in 2007 by ISKME to provide easy access to openly licensed content and collections to teachers and learners at all levels, K-12 and higher education.
"OER, by definition, is collaborative, and the whole purpose of the OER Commons is to stimulate engagement of diverse K-20 teachers and learners in the participatory processes of content collaboration and sharing within the site," says Lisa Petrides, founder and CEO of the education nonprofit ISKME. "We are pleased that OER's library of record is being recognized as setting the standard for this work in its quest to bring high quality, curated content to strengthen teaching and learning worldwide."
Enhancing peer collaboration through use of OER and related practices advances educator practice, confidence, creativity, innovation, and quality of learning, ISKME's research shows.
Today, OER Commons contains over 100,000 free and readily accessible resources from more than 350 content providers across virtually every subject area. Serving more than 5 million users, OER Commons features tools for evaluation, standards alignment, quality review and improvement of high-quality resources.
About ISKME
ISKME is an independent, education nonprofit whose mission is to improve the practice of continuous learning, collaboration, and change in the education sector. Established in 2002, ISKME conducts social science research, develops research-based innovations, and facilitates innovation that improves knowledge sharing in education. ISKME supports innovative teaching and learning practices throughout the globe, and is well known for its pioneering open education initiatives. ISKME also assists policymakers, foundations, and education institutions in designing, assessing, and bringing continuous improvement to education policies, programs, and practice.
For more information, please visit ISKME at http://iskme.org, or OER Commons at http://oercommons.org
Contact
Shep Ranbom
***@communicationworks.com
