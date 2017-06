The most hygienic pen most people will never meet

Ambient eco disposable metal detectable pen

What's worse than a consumer finding something inedible in their dinner? Finding only part of something inedible, of course! All joking aside though, contamination in food processing environments is a serious issue – if a foreign object finds its way into food products, you need to make sure it's detected by your company, not your customers.Teknomek offers a range of metal detectable pens designed to minimise contamination risks and improve food safety. All pens across the range are made from a unique compound optimised for metal and x-ray detection, and have a 'one piece' design that reduces germ traps and makes it almost impossible for pieces such as clips to break off.There are three types of Teknomek metal detectable pen: theversion featuring a fully encased spring-free mechanism; the pen for– designed to perform between -20°C and +5°C; and the lower costversion with its handy hexagonal profile to stop it rolling from surfaces.All pens incorporate antibacterial technology that's effective against E-Coli, MRSA and Salmonella, are made from EU and FDA compliant materials, and come in a range of colours to work with your HACCP procedures.