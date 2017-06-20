 
News By Tag
* Clean
* Hygiene
* Metal Detectable
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Biotech
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Norwich
  Norfolk
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
26252423222120


The most hygienic pen most people will never meet

 
 
Ambient eco disposable metal detectable pen
Ambient eco disposable metal detectable pen
NORWICH, England - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- What's worse than a consumer finding something inedible in their dinner? Finding only part of something inedible, of course! All joking aside though, contamination in food processing environments is a serious issue – if a foreign object finds its way into food products, you need to make sure it's detected by your company, not your customers.

Teknomek offers a range of metal detectable pens designed to minimise contamination risks and improve food safety. All pens across the range are made from a unique compound optimised for metal and x-ray detection, and have a 'one piece' design that reduces germ traps and makes it almost impossible for pieces such as clips to break off.

There are three types of Teknomek metal detectable pen: the retractable version featuring a fully encased spring-free mechanism; the pen for cold environments – designed to perform between -20°C and +5°C; and the lower cost disposable version with its handy hexagonal profile to stop it rolling from surfaces.

All pens incorporate antibacterial technology that's effective against E-Coli, MRSA and Salmonella, are made from EU and FDA compliant materials, and come in a range of colours to work with your HACCP procedures.

To find out more, head over to our page https://www.teknomek.co.uk/office-furniture/metal-detecta...
End
Source:
Email:***@teknomek.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Clean, Hygiene, Metal Detectable
Industry:Biotech
Location:Norwich - Norfolk - England
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Teknomek News
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share