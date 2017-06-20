News By Tag
The most hygienic pen most people will never meet
Teknomek offers a range of metal detectable pens designed to minimise contamination risks and improve food safety. All pens across the range are made from a unique compound optimised for metal and x-ray detection, and have a 'one piece' design that reduces germ traps and makes it almost impossible for pieces such as clips to break off.
There are three types of Teknomek metal detectable pen: the retractable version featuring a fully encased spring-free mechanism; the pen for cold environments – designed to perform between -20°C and +5°C; and the lower cost disposable version with its handy hexagonal profile to stop it rolling from surfaces.
All pens incorporate antibacterial technology that's effective against E-Coli, MRSA and Salmonella, are made from EU and FDA compliant materials, and come in a range of colours to work with your HACCP procedures.
To find out more, head over to our page https://www.teknomek.co.uk/
