 
News By Tag
* Billing
* Global Trade
* Logistics
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Warwick
  Warwickshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
26252423222120

ASSIST4 Billing: New AEB software for billing global trade and logistics services

Software offers automated processes, configurable calculation models to enable flexible pricing, and preparation of invoice data for the accounting system.
 
 
AEB has launched ASSIST4 Billing
AEB has launched ASSIST4 Billing
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Billing
* Global Trade
* Logistics

Industry:
* Software

Location:
* Warwick - Warwickshire - England

WARWICK, England - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Many companies take on global trade and logistics services on behalf of their customers and partners or other internal divisions. To enable them to calculate prices and bill these services more easily, AEB, a leading provider of global trade and supply chain management software and services, has expanded its logistics solution suite with ASSIST4 Billing, which supports the entire billing process, from automated price and cost calculation to invoicing and internal cost allocation.

Companies taking on customs or shipment processing for internal or external customers often turn to large, complex spreadsheets for calculating prices. And yet price calculation, with its tendency toward fixed rules, lends itself so well to automation. AEB's ASSIST4 Billing provides companies with software that calculates prices transparently and automatically. ASSIST4 Billing does this by retrieving all the necessary information from the operational systems through a standard Web service interface and calculating the prices based on defined price components with price scales and rules.

"With ASSIST4 Billing, we are expanding AEB's suite by an essential service component. All types of services along the entire supply chain can be flexibly evaluated, checked, and billed," says Geoff Taylor, General Manager of AEB (International). "ASSIST4 Billing simplifies invoice management in all business and contract constellations and can be used very efficiently for profit centre management, for example."

The core functions of ASSIST4 Billing at a glance:

1.   Automated processes thanks to full integration into the existing IT environment: ASSIST4 Billing automates the entire billing process. The software retrieves data about services rendered (packaging and customs clearance, for example) directly from all operational systems: warehouse management systems, customs software, and the ERP system. The software uses price schemes with price components that contain scales or rules to calculate the necessary settlement items. In accordance with user specifications, ASSIST4 Billing compiles invoices that can be forwarded via an interface directly to financial accounting or saved to the system as print-ready invoices.

2.   Flexible pricing options: The basis for calculation can be fully configured to meet a company's individual needs. The price scales can be entered in currencies defined by the company based on any desired factors, such as weights, package types, commodity codes, or areas. ASSIST4 Billing processes the price-related information in any kind of data format. If required, it also calculates value-added tax (VAT) and takes into account the varying tax rates for different countries. ASSIST4 Billing also creates settlement items for periodic fees.

3.   Ad hoc price information at any time: A price calculator included in the software makes it easy to get ad hoc price information whenever it is needed. This enables companies to always provide quick answers to their customers' queries.

4.   Transmission of data to the accounting system: In addition to prices, VAT, the VAT code required for accounting, and cost centres can be determined. The software compiles invoices and transmits them to the accounting system in the required format.

AEB's ASSIST4 Billing is now available and can be used as an on-premises or cloud solution. ASSIST4 Billing expands the ASSIST4 suite, which provides comprehensive support for supply chain processes, including procurement, production and distribution logistics, warehousing, transport and customs management, export controls, and supply chain visibility. More information is available at www.aeb.com/uk/assist4/order-management/index.php.

- Ends –

Contacts

For further information, photos or interview requests, please contact Andrea Krug, Krug Communications Ltd, tel. +44 (0)7740 245 867, email: andrea@krugcomms.com. To find out more about AEB's software solutions please visit www.aeb.com/uk.

About AEB (www.aeb.com/uk)

For over 35 years, AEB has developed software to support the global trade and logistics processes of businesses in the industrial, commercial, and service sectors. More than 5,000 customers from over 35 countries use AEB solutions for transport and warehouse management, import and export management, preference management, and much more. They benefit from enhanced efficiency, compliance, and transparency – domestically and internationally – thanks to features such as customs and embargo checks, improved collaboration with supply chain partners, and automated shipping processes. AEB's portfolio extends from ready-to-go online solutions to comprehensive logistics solutions. The company has offices in the UK, Germany, Singapore, Switzerland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, France, and the US, and runs its own certified data centre in Germany.

Contact
Krug Communications Ltd
***@krugcomms.com
End
Source:
Email:***@krugcomms.com Email Verified
Tags:Billing, Global Trade, Logistics
Industry:Software
Location:Warwick - Warwickshire - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AEB (International) Ltd News
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share