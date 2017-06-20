News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
ASSIST4 Billing: New AEB software for billing global trade and logistics services
Software offers automated processes, configurable calculation models to enable flexible pricing, and preparation of invoice data for the accounting system.
Companies taking on customs or shipment processing for internal or external customers often turn to large, complex spreadsheets for calculating prices. And yet price calculation, with its tendency toward fixed rules, lends itself so well to automation. AEB's ASSIST4 Billing provides companies with software that calculates prices transparently and automatically. ASSIST4 Billing does this by retrieving all the necessary information from the operational systems through a standard Web service interface and calculating the prices based on defined price components with price scales and rules.
"With ASSIST4 Billing, we are expanding AEB's suite by an essential service component. All types of services along the entire supply chain can be flexibly evaluated, checked, and billed," says Geoff Taylor, General Manager of AEB (International)
The core functions of ASSIST4 Billing at a glance:
1. Automated processes thanks to full integration into the existing IT environment:
2. Flexible pricing options: The basis for calculation can be fully configured to meet a company's individual needs. The price scales can be entered in currencies defined by the company based on any desired factors, such as weights, package types, commodity codes, or areas. ASSIST4 Billing processes the price-related information in any kind of data format. If required, it also calculates value-added tax (VAT) and takes into account the varying tax rates for different countries. ASSIST4 Billing also creates settlement items for periodic fees.
3. Ad hoc price information at any time: A price calculator included in the software makes it easy to get ad hoc price information whenever it is needed. This enables companies to always provide quick answers to their customers' queries.
4. Transmission of data to the accounting system: In addition to prices, VAT, the VAT code required for accounting, and cost centres can be determined. The software compiles invoices and transmits them to the accounting system in the required format.
AEB's ASSIST4 Billing is now available and can be used as an on-premises or cloud solution. ASSIST4 Billing expands the ASSIST4 suite, which provides comprehensive support for supply chain processes, including procurement, production and distribution logistics, warehousing, transport and customs management, export controls, and supply chain visibility. More information is available at www.aeb.com/
- Ends –
Contacts
For further information, photos or interview requests, please contact Andrea Krug, Krug Communications Ltd, tel. +44 (0)7740 245 867, email: andrea@krugcomms.com. To find out more about AEB's software solutions please visit www.aeb.com/
About AEB (www.aeb.com/
For over 35 years, AEB has developed software to support the global trade and logistics processes of businesses in the industrial, commercial, and service sectors. More than 5,000 customers from over 35 countries use AEB solutions for transport and warehouse management, import and export management, preference management, and much more. They benefit from enhanced efficiency, compliance, and transparency – domestically and internationally – thanks to features such as customs and embargo checks, improved collaboration with supply chain partners, and automated shipping processes. AEB's portfolio extends from ready-to-go online solutions to comprehensive logistics solutions. The company has offices in the UK, Germany, Singapore, Switzerland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, France, and the US, and runs its own certified data centre in Germany.
Contact
Krug Communications Ltd
***@krugcomms.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse