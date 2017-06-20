News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Introducing YMag - The magazine, for women, inspiring success
What women want from a magazine and what they are currently getting are two very different things. Women, today, want to read about real women – stretch marks, imperfections and all. And really, imperfections are what make women unique.
Shar has been there and knows first-hand what women face on a daily basis. Growing up as a girl and young woman who never had a voice, she is passionate about sharing every woman's story.
"I grew up in an environment that girls and women didn't have a say. I was lucky enough, after many years, to be able to realize my self-worth and that set the precedent for what I needed to do with my life," says Shar.
"I realized I needed to make women understand the value of their worth, especially women in business who often doubt themselves."
When we hear the word entrepreneur, it can often be confronting, but it really shouldn't be, according to Shar.
"A female entrepreneur to me is a woman who has answered a calling deep within. Something that stirs at night and they know that this is what they 'have' to do. It's not a choice for them.
"They are the type of person who has obstacles around them but because this is their Y (Shar's purpose is her Y, hence YMag) and they find a way and the people to help them achieve their goals."
YMag is the first magazine of its type in Australia. It's about real women, not a celebrity in sight. Women who have fought tooth and nail to achieve success. Normal everyday women, who have never given up, and have had 100% belief in themselves and their businesses.
"This magazine is for any woman who knows they are just perfect, just the way they are. They are tired of being told they are too fat, too skinny, to old, too young," says Shar. "They are women who embrace everything about themselves."
"They really just want to be the best version themselves, "While the magazine is business oriented, so many of the articles, activities and advisory board stories are for everyone."
One of the articles in the launch issue focuses on a woman who started her sewing business as a child, helping her mother, and has gone on to huge success.
Another is about a beautiful young man in India. He was raised by his mother to always give to others, more than you need for yourself.
Even though they were very poor, he watched his mother give away their last rupee to someone else. He then went on to start micro-loans to Indian women and now after many years, has his own bank.
YMag is a beautiful magazine that you will want to keep. With 116 pages, full gloss and exquisitely designed, it is a magazine that you will want to read again and again. Inspirational and real.
That is the difference you get with YMag. It's a must for any woman, in business or not. When you read YMag you will feel like you can conquer the world. And women really can.
YMag is also the proud sponsor of 'Hands Across The Water' - a charity for underprivileged children in Thailand that Shar has personally set up and is actively fundraising for.
It is a magazine with a multi-purpose, a magazine that is a must for every woman.
YMag Print Magazine – RRP: $14.95 from newsagencies nationally. Special launch price of Issue 1 for just $9.95
YMag Digital Edition - $4.95. Special launch price of issue 1 of just $3.95
See: http://www.ymag.com.au for background information on how the magazine evolved.
More Information
Jane Keighley
jane@jakepublicrelations.com.au
Contact
Jane Keighley
jane@jakepublicrelations.com.au
***@jakepublicrelations.com.au
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse