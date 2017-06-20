News By Tag
Why UX Is Important for Your SEO Strategy
All these factors indirectly affect your SEO, because if the user has a positive experience on your site, you'll get more traffic, shares and links, thereby leading to higher search ranking. Google has started considering the "user experience" factor of your site with behavioral data like click through rate, load time and navigation paths.
Therefore, your SEO team has to think beyond the keywords to understand what users really want. In other words, they have to work with the UX team. A proper synchronization between the SEO practices and the UX implementation is quite crucial for the ranking of your website.
If any of these two is not working well, it can lead to the declining of your website's performance-
What is UX?
Put another way, user experience defines a person's experience with your website or digital product. It is determined by various factors like usability, accessibility, performance, design/aesthetics, utility, ergonomics, overall human interaction and marketing. For example, if your website loads quickly and has friendly navigation, it enhances the user experience.
Some of these factors can be controlled by designers and developers while some are environmental or just user preference.
UX is the emotion, intuition and bonding a user feels while visiting your website. Broadly speaking, it is all about the effectiveness of a site's design, navigation and user friendliness.
For example, a user is likely to attract towards an infographic-
User experience is essential because it can create the momentum that helps your business thrive. And you should not forget that a user can decide in just a few minutes whether your site or app is worth their time.
UX is crucial for small and start-up businesses as well because the site is their first impression to users for a future traffic.
Why Should UX and SEO Work Together?
Each side has its own contribution to the progress of the website. Whereas SEO uses keywords and data to improve your site ranking, UX uses wireframes and interactive designs to impress the users. In this way, both work to get users on the website.
Should they work together? Google is more particular about your website's user experience, thereby benefitting those websites which provide good user experience through their design, navigation, and load time. But, you need a good SEO strategy to fetch users to your site to convert them to your loyal audience.
SEO and UX go hand in hand for a successful website. SEO's data are required by UX. UX's web design is required by SEO.
What are the Benefits of Aligning UX and SEO for Your Website?
· Your Site is Usable and Searchable:
Any website is useful as long as you can find it. Over 90% of the entire online experience begins with a search, and if the appearance of the site is not appealing, a user will leave. So, make sure that your site is searchable and looks appealing to the user.
· You Can Use User's Search Data to Build Better UX Layout:
SEO teams generally focus on keyword data to know how users search and what they need. The user search data can also be utilized to know what type of design a user likes.
· You Keep Post Launch Errors at Bay:
You must know that a broken link or an error page is not only a SEO concern; it can be a user problem. For example, those who click on a link to find the information they are seeking are not interested in checking out your error page. Therefore, both SEO and UX should resolve the issues ahead of time to enhance user experience.
How to Link SEO with UX for Your Website?
· Create Beautiful Web Design:
Web design is the first thing a user interacts with. A silly or cluttered web design can turn them off. This is why you have to make your website design, user friendly and interactive as well.
· Check Your Load Time:
If your web pages are slow to load, chances are visitors will leave or won't visit again. It means that there is no use of your SEO techniques if users are leaving your website in this manner. So, you have to speed up your website by optimizing images, minimizing resources, enabling browser caching, and reducing server response time.
· SEO Should be UX Literate:
Your SEO team should be keeping up with the UX trends. Besides, they should be familiar with the basic UX principles.
· Bring Your Schema and SERP Together:
Schema doesn't just tell the search engine what your content is all about, but, above all, what it means. Recently, a study shows that websites with markup rank are four ranks ahead of the ones missing schema markup.
The integration of UX and SEO is crucial for your site's progress. However, mutual understanding and communication are essential between the SEO and UX teams for a smooth implementation.
