Industry News





Bring Out the Best Fishermen You with Costaricafadsfishing.com

Welcome to the Costaricafadsfishing.com. This is the one stop destination for a fun filled an adventure oriented great fishing expedition.
 
 
QUEPOS, Costa Rica - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Welcome to the Costaricafadsfishing.com. This is the one stop destination for a fun filled an adventure oriented great fishing expedition. Costa Rica is been always known as one of the best fishing destinations in the Latin America offering a wide range of fishing charter services for sports fishing and fad fishing. Fad fishing in Quepos is a great opportunity to explore and locate some of the rarest fishes in the Costa Rica shoreline. The Costa Rica Ocean is filled with plenty of big game fishes and some rarest sea creatures. This would be a once in a life time experience for nay one who really want to enjoy the joy of fad fishing in Costa Rica.

You will find many fishes in Costa Rica like Marlin, sailfish, mahi (dolphin), monster yellowfin fish, wahoo, cubera, roosterfish, snapper, grouper, blue and rainbow runners, snook, jacks, and mackerel and many more.

On the opposite side of Costa Rica lies its Caribbean drift, far less voyaged and angled. There, near where Christopher Columbus came aground in 1503 and settled on the name "Costa Rica" you'll find unprecedented snook and Costa Rica tarpon fishingin its streams and estuaries and in addition profound water angling.

The Best and Most Experienced Crew in Costa Rica!

•    Full Shimano Reels in New Condition
•    Large sofas and beds
•    Full air conditioning
•    Full kitchen with refrigerator, stove, and microwave
•    25KW Furuno radar with 96 mile range
•    Tuna tubes
•    Radios, GPS, and all safety equipment

About Fad Fishing Costa Rica

Fad Fishing Costa Rica provides fad fishing tours and fad fishing excursion packages. For those based in Costa Rica, you can contact on 506-8712-9684 to book your fad fishing tour. Fad Fishing Costa Rica also have an international phone number 877-898-4999 for international travel bookings. Alternatively, send an email to info@fadfishing.com and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

For more information visit, http://www.costaricafadsfishing.com/

