 
News By Tag
* Google Chrome tech support
* google Chrome Support
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Internet
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
26252423222120


Solution for Google Chrome is not responding

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Google Chrome tech support
* google Chrome Support

Industry:
* Internet

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Every time you visit a website, your computer saves a piece of data that is unnecessary. Called as cookies, this data actually records your browsing history, preferences, and other info related to browsing. Regarded as [Temporary Memory], cookie files do not consume much of the memory. Open [Menu] in order to deal clean it. Go to the [Settings] window and click [Show Advanced Settings]. Select [Content settings] after expanding the [Privacy Section]. Close the non-responsive window now.

Turn off the Sandbox Mode

Your web browser is unresponsive maybe due to a security feature called Sandbox Mode. That's why the deactivation is recommended to you. It is tough but not impossible. You need to right click on the Google Chrome shortcut appeared on your Desktop. It will enable you to select [Properties]. Also, navigate to the tab [1Shorcut]. Go to the end of Target field and select the option appears as [no-sandbox]. You are open to asking for help to the tech experts elected by Google Chrome Technical Support. They are known for their user-friendly behavior.

Clean up the local storage

Perhaps your local storage is the reason behind your problem. So, cleaning up the local storage is one of the finest ways to deal with this problem. To do that, you need to open the [Control Panel]. Access the [Folder Options] after it is open. Expand the [View] tab and explore the [Hidden Files and Folders]. Now you need to choose [Show Hidden Files, Folders, and Drives] option. It will allow you to open the folder named [Local Storage] by navigating through [C:\Users\Your Username\]. Select all the data stored here and hit the [Delete] button. These are unusable data actually. Your issue will be settled after the browser re-launch. For more http://www.quickosupport.com/google-chrome-technical-support
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Quickosupport News
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share