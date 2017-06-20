News By Tag
Solution for Google Chrome is not responding
Turn off the Sandbox Mode
Your web browser is unresponsive maybe due to a security feature called Sandbox Mode. That's why the deactivation is recommended to you. It is tough but not impossible. You need to right click on the Google Chrome shortcut appeared on your Desktop. It will enable you to select [Properties]
Clean up the local storage
Perhaps your local storage is the reason behind your problem. So, cleaning up the local storage is one of the finest ways to deal with this problem. To do that, you need to open the [Control Panel]. Access the [Folder Options] after it is open. Expand the [View] tab and explore the [Hidden Files and Folders]. Now you need to choose [Show Hidden Files, Folders, and Drives] option. It will allow you to open the folder named [Local Storage] by navigating through [C:\Users\Your Username\]. Select all the data stored here and hit the [Delete] button. These are unusable data actually. Your issue will be settled after the browser re-launch. For more http://www.quickosupport.com/
