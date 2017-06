Solution for Google Chrome is not responding

End

-- Every time you visit a website, your computer saves a piece of data that is unnecessary. Called as cookies, this data actually records your browsing history, preferences, and other info related to browsing. Regarded as [Temporary Memory], cookie files do not consume much of the memory. Open [Menu] in order to deal clean it. Go to the [Settings] window and click [Show Advanced Settings]. Select [Content settings] after expanding the [Privacy Section]. Close the non-responsive window now.Turn off the Sandbox ModeYour web browser is unresponsive maybe due to a security feature called Sandbox Mode. That's why the deactivation is recommended to you. It is tough but not impossible. You need to right click on the Google Chrome shortcut appeared on your Desktop. It will enable you to select [Properties]. Also, navigate to the tab [1Shorcut]. Go to the end of Target field and select the option appears as [no-sandbox]. You are open to asking for help to the tech experts elected by Google Chrome Technical Support. They are known for their user-friendly behavior.Clean up the local storagePerhaps your local storage is the reason behind your problem. So, cleaning up the local storage is one of the finest ways to deal with this problem. To do that, you need to open the [Control Panel]. Access the [Folder Options] after it is open. Expand the [View] tab and explore the [Hidden Files and Folders]. Now you need to choose [Show Hidden Files, Folders, and Drives] option. It will allow you to open the folder named [Local Storage] by navigating through [C:\Users\Your Username\]. Select all the data stored here and hit the [Delete] button. These are unusable data actually. Your issue will be settled after the browser re-launch. For more http://www.quickosupport.com/ google-chrome- technical-support