Industry News





Pixel Starships Intensifies with Live Online PVP Mode!

 
MELBOURNE, Australia - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Melbourne-based iOS gaming and apps software developer, SavySoda, is excited to announce a major mid-year feature update for its hit 8bit galaxy game, Pixel Starships, to go live this Friday 30 June, 2017.

The upcoming 4.0 update will include high-intensity Live PVP events, allowing players to go head-to-head with other online captains in real time; an exciting addition to previous versions, which limited captains to attacking offline ships.

This incredible new feature presents an exciting opportunity for players to test their combat skills and strategy, ship equipment and crew training. Players will need to optimise their crew's AI settings to maximise efficiency in battle and defend their ship with vigour to gain trophies and loot. With this serious increase in intensity, there are plenty of epic prizes to be won by all!

The new update will also include new Training Academy facilities to level up crew soft skills in preparation for battle, and a huge array of brand new, in-game content ready for summer!

Find more information on our Pixel Starships Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pixelstarships

And on the Pixel Starships Wiki:
http://pixelstarships.wikia.com/wiki/Pixel_Starships_Wikia

