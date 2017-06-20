News By Tag
Specialist Mortgage Broker with free face to face appointments facility UK
England, London LDN, Expert Mortgage Brokers a company that provide expert mortgage solution whether you're self-employed CCJ or debt management they do it all.
Expert Mortgage Broker has the whole of market, and guarantee you the best rate available to you, lenders ranging from Santander, Halifax, Natwest, Skipton, Woolwich and much more.
EMB a specialist telephone based mortgage broker with national coverage, easy to approach with a client first can do attitude. Expert Mortgage Brokers offer face to face appointments with their brokers as well as finding mortgage solutions for you both online and over the phone. They ensure that all of their clients get the right mortgage product that suits their individual needs. They are not a 'one size fits all' company. They provide personal mortgage advice.
All mortgage brokers at EMB work with a strict set of values which evolve around our policy of treating customers fairly.
What can you expect from Expert Mortgage Brokers?
• Totally committed brokers, ensuring to provide you with the very best mortgage deal available to you.
• Make sure that any mortgage recommendation is affordable to you..
• Make the mortgage application as fast and easy as possible.
• Liaise with you throughout the mortgage process
• Be in contact with solicitors to ensure the whole process of moving house, remortgaging or buying a second property is a smooth process.
• Explain your Mortgage without the jargon.
• Expert advice that you can trust
• EMB Advisors have years of expertise and doing a good job is critical to us.
They have over 200 reviews for excellent customer service, and we are one of the biggest online mortgage brokers in the United Kingdom.
Website: http://www.expertmortgagebrokers.co.uk/
Contact Details:
Almas Uddin
info@expertmortgagebrokers.co.uk
29 skyline business village, Canary Wharf,
London, United Kingdom
Phone No.: 3333443884
Postal Code: E14 9TS
Media Contact
29 skyline business village
Canary Wharf, London, United Kingdom
(+44) 3333443884
***@expertmortgagebrokers.co.uk
