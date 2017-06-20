 
Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
26252423222120

Packingsupply Launches Black Courier Bags

Now available Black courier bags at best price at PackingSupply.in. These black plastic mailing and shipping bags are available in various sizes to choose from.
 
 
VADODARA, India - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Packingsupply introduces "Black Courier Bags", new perfect shipping mailers to carry, store and handle your items in a easy way. The Black Courier bags are a new addition to our tamper proof courier bags.

PackingSupply.in has designed high quality tamper proof security shipping & mailing bags for courier companies and postal transport services. These poly courier bags are favored for their economical and confidential shipping of various products. We provide tamper proof packaging bag solutions for many applications in retail, financial, e-commerce, industrial, textile, education, medical, health-care and pharmaceutical.

These plastic mailer envelopes are light in weight, made from 60 micron LDPE films which makes it extra strong and has high seam strength, moisture/ water resistant. It has peel and seal adhesive strip for permanent closure. It is widely used by domestic & international courier & logistic companies for the secure movement of documents and consignments. These poly mailer bags will tear when anyone makes an effort to open it, indicating tampering.

These black courier bags are used in many of the industrial applications and purposes which commonly uses tamper proof poly courier bags for shipping & mailing of various important products. Some more applications are confidential documents storage and mailing, bank related documents & mailing invoices, examination papers (education industry), sending brochures, samples and expensive articles, transmit valuables products and many more. Visit here to know more about black plastic courier bags: https://www.packingsupply.in/black-courier-bags/ODY=/p/

About Packing Supply:

Packingsupply.in is a new initiative by market experts Dynaflex that has three-decade-old experience in printing and packaging. It is a one-stop online destination for all your packaging material helping to buy high-quality packaging material at the ease of fingertips, shipped straight to homes. The best part about the website is that one can buy in bulk with rate per pack feature and get order delivered at the address of choice in minimum 3 working days.

Contact
Semil Shah
***@packingsupply.in
